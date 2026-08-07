New mental health community centres - LGA response

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the announcement from DHSC on the expansion of new community mental health centres and A&Es

“It is positive to see that the new community mental health centres will be in the places where people live their lives and can easily access, be that in libraries, high streets and community spaces.

“Alongside their statutory mental health roles and responsibilities, councils already support and influence good mental health and wellbeing of local people through including provision of housing, leisure, employment, debt and crisis support services.

“It is important that the new community mental health centres are developed with and work closely with councils– the LGA are ready to work with government to help support implementation."