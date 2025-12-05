New milestone achieved on Stallingborough flood defences

The third year of construction on an Environment Agency flood defence scheme has been completed, resulting in 2300 properties being better protected.

Environment Agency scheme projected to safeguard £1.1 billion of economic benefits by enabling development and protecting vital infrastructure and major industries.

The flood defences will combat against climate change for at least another 25 years.

The Stallingborough flood defence scheme, which began construction in 2023, is working to safeguard homes, nationally important infrastructure, and vital industry in Lincolnshire.

The improved flood defences enable significant economic development in the area. A power station is being built, large areas of land can now be developed, and rail stations and highways have enhanced protection from flooding. It is estimated this will amount to £1.1 billion of economic benefits over the next 25 years.

The Environment Agency has been working on two key elements: placing rock armour along the sea wall and refurbishing four outfalls that drain water from the land into the estuary.

In 2024, large granite rocks were installed along 3km of the sea wall to absorb wave energy and significantly reduce the amount of water washing over the defences. This year, small gaps around pipelines have been filled, and access routes to the outfalls have been improved, making future maintenance and inspection possible.

The outfalls play a crucial role in reducing flood risk by allowing water to drain from all the land behind the defences into the Humber estuary.

Mark Adams, the Environment Agency’s local Client Lead for the project said:

Another key milestone has been achieved to better protect local communities and businesses. Once fully completed next year, this project will better protect 2,400 properties from flooding for at least 25 years. Throughout our work we have been factoring in the challenges of climate change.

Environmental protection has been central to the project. Work near the estuary pauses each year from October to March to protect overwintering birds. A bee bank has been installed for protected sea aster mining bees, which has already attracted nesting bees.

Starting work on the scheme 1 year early in 2023 has resulted in £5 million of savings, by avoiding inflated rock costs and securing temporary storage areas. This also means communities and industry have been protected sooner.

An additional year of work is required to complete the necessary construction. Next year, work will include a new overflow being installed at Oldfleet Drain, linking to Middle Drain pumping station, to further reduce flood risk upstream. Together with additional outfall resilience improvements elsewhere.

Background