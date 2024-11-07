Cabinet Office
New Ministerial Code to set out standards in public life and restore transparency
The Prime Minister has updated the Ministerial Code which sets out the standards expected in public life when serving the British people
- Prime Minister updates Ministerial Code governing conduct of Ministers
- Set of rules will include new transparency requirements and clear principles governing the acceptance of gifts and hospitality
- The Code also delivers manifesto commitment for strengthened investigation powers for the Independent Adviser, now named the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards
The new Ministerial Code will set out the standards expected in public life when serving the British people and restore transparency to the declaration process.
Changes to the Code include enshrining the Seven Principles of Public Lifedirectly into the Code, strengthening the powers of the PM’s Independent Adviser, new guiding principles for Ministers on when gifts and hospitality should be accepted, and new rules to align the publication of ministerial gifts and hospitality more closely with the parliamentary register.
New principles provide clearer standards on gifts and hospitality. The Code now specifies that Ministers have a responsibility to represent the government, engage with stakeholders and support relevant sectors of the UK economy. These responsibilities will require ministers to attend functions and events in a ministerial capacity, including those where hospitality may be offered. However, it is a well-established and recognised rule that ministers should not accept any gifts, hospitality or service which would, or might reasonably appear to, compromise their judgement or place them under an obligation to people or organisations that might try inappropriately to influence their work in government.
Under previous Governments, the rules for Ministers declaring hospitality were less transparent than those for other Members of Parliament. The new rules will require the Government to publish ministerial declarations of hospitality and gifts on a monthly basis, rather than quarterly at present, and to include the value of hospitality received. This will end the imbalance in transparency rules for Government Ministers and MPs.
The new Code also delivers on a manifesto commitment on the powers of the Prime Minister’s Independent Adviser to investigate any potential breaches of the Code. Formally renamed as the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards - they will now have the power to start misconduct investigations without the possibility of a veto by the Prime Minister. The new Code will also ensure they have access to the evidence they need.
The new Code has also undergone a fundamental restructure into three distinct sections: Ministers’ Standards of Conduct; Ministers’ Interests; and Ministers and Government Procedures. This will bring ethical standards to the forefront of the new Code, ending the confusing blend of public service values and everyday governing processes found in previous versions.
