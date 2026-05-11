New missions to transform childhoods of most disadvantaged

New education missions launched to open doors for children in the most under-served communities.

Thousands of children from England’s most under-served communities are set to benefit from targeted support that will transform their life chances through two pioneering new education programmes.

Mission North East and Mission Coastal will bring expert support into classrooms and new opportunities beyond the school gates for children in the North East, Hastings and Scarborough from this September — communities where too many young people have been held back for too long, with persistently low results.

Announced yesterday by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, these landmark programmes will transform children’s lives — giving the most disadvantaged children the mentoring, careers support, and enrichment opportunities they need to achieve and thrive.

The data driving these decisions is stark. The North East has the lowest exam results of any region in England at 1.9 points below the national average of 46.0 in Attainment 8. In Hastings, disadvantaged pupils average just 26.0 and in Scarborough around 27.

Across the country, disadvantaged White British pupils are being consistently let down, scoring 30.9 against 48.6 for their better-off peers. That is a generational injustice.

These missions will change that. Expert practitioners will work directly with leaders and teachers, building teacher capacity and raising standards. Schools will work together in local clusters, learning from each other rather than tackling challenges alone.

Beyond the school gates, new partnerships with employers, sports clubs, faith groups and youth organisations will provide vital mentoring, careers support and cultural enrichment — the building blocks of a full childhood.

These programmes build on the success of the London Challenge, which launched in 2003, and proved what is possible when you concentrate expert-led, place-based support in communities that have previously been left behind.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday said:

I grew up in the North East and know the challenges families face. I want every child there, and in coastal communities like Hastings and Scarborough, to have the same opportunities I was lucky enough to have. For too long, children living in these areas have grown up without the opportunities that they need and deserve to be able to achieve and thrive. That is not a matter of ability. It is a matter of justice. Mission North East and Mission Coastal are our commitment to change that postcode lottery for good.

Designed with a Test, Learn and Grow approach, these programmes will identify what works quickly and feed those lessons back into national policy - so these missions benefit not just local communities, but similar communities across the country.

Over time, we will look to form a wider alliance of other coastal areas with similar challenges, where children and families can benefit from the approach being taken in Scarborough and Hastings.

The landmark Schools White Paper set out the government’s plans for Mission North East and Mission Coastal as part of our plan to cut the link between background and success and halve the disadvantage gap for this generation, so that every child can achieve and thrive.

This work builds on the passing of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act, which introduced free breakfast clubs to all primary schools and places new limits on branded school uniform costs. Together, these measures form part of the most ambitious programme of investment in children and childhood England has seen in a generation.