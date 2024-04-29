Sport England
|Printable version
New Movement Fund set to revolutionise funding applications
Our £160 million fund offers crowdfunding pledges, grants and resources, and is launched alongside the Movement Hub pilot.
We’ve transformed our funding application process to make it easier for sports clubs and other organisations who help people to take part in physical activity apply for money.
Our new Movement Fund, which has launched today, simplifies funding applications and will help those with the greatest need secure investment to support people to live active, healthy, lives.
The fund, which is worth £160 million over the next four years, replaces our existing Small Grants Programme and Active Together fund, and will offer crowdfunding pledges, grants and resources to provide physical activity opportunities that can help us tackle long-lasting inequalities.
As our latest Active Lives figures show, there's still a significant activity gap between people based on where they live, how affluent they are, their sex, ethnic background or whether they have a disability or long-term health condition. The Movement Fund aims to help close these gaps and will especially welcome applications that focus on doing so.
The launch coincides with the introduction of our new Movement Hub pilot – which will make it far easier to find our existing tools and resources.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/new-movement-fund-set-revolutionise-funding-applications
Latest News from
Sport England
Long-term increase in activity levels positive but further action needed to tackle inequalities26/04/2024 09:05:00
Sports England are making new funding available to tackle major differences between demographic groups and places.
New £3.6m Performance Archery Centre opens24/04/2024 11:10:00
We’ve funded the new facility at Lilleshall, which will be used by both elite archers and the community, with support from UK Sport.
We’ve funded the new facility at Lilleshall, which will be used by both elite archers and the community, with support from UK Sport.23/04/2024 13:05:00
A new Performance Archery Centre has officially opened at Lilleshall National Sports Centre, in Shropshire.
Report highlights positive legacy of Birmingham 202208/04/2024 13:05:00
The government’s ‘one year on’ evaluation report shows the lasting impact the Commonwealth Games has had on widening access to sport and physical activity.
Statement on new £35m Government cricket fund05/04/2024 13:05:00
Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth reacts to the Government announcement of a significant new investment into grassroots cricket, which we will administer.
'Ask for Angela' trialled in gyms and leisure centres14/03/2024 10:05:00
This Girl Can has worked with other partners to launch a pilot of the nationally recognised safety campaign at 11 sites in south-west London.
Ask for Angela' trialled in gyms and leisure centres12/03/2024 14:10:00
This Girl Can has worked with other partners to launch a pilot of the nationally recognised safety campaign at 11 sites in south-west London.
Statement on Heart of Aquatics report05/03/2024 16:25:00
Swim England has today published a listening research report as part of its Heart of Aquatics safeguarding, welfare and culture plan.