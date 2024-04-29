New Movement Fund set to revolutionise funding applications

Our £160 million fund offers crowdfunding pledges, grants and resources, and is launched alongside the Movement Hub pilot.

We’ve transformed our funding application process to make it easier for sports clubs and other organisations who help people to take part in physical activity apply for money.

Our new Movement Fund, which has launched today, simplifies funding applications and will help those with the greatest need secure investment to support people to live active, healthy, lives.

The fund, which is worth £160 million over the next four years, replaces our existing Small Grants Programme and Active Together fund, and will offer crowdfunding pledges, grants and resources to provide physical activity opportunities that can help us tackle long-lasting inequalities.

As our latest Active Lives figures show, there's still a significant activity gap between people based on where they live, how affluent they are, their sex, ethnic background or whether they have a disability or long-term health condition. The Movement Fund aims to help close these gaps and will especially welcome applications that focus on doing so.

The launch coincides with the introduction of our new Movement Hub pilot – which will make it far easier to find our existing tools and resources.

