New multi million pound National Lottery programmes set to power up Scotland's communities
The National Lottery Community Fund today opens a new £166 million funding stream that will give Scotland’s communities a much needed boost over the next five years. With a focus on building the strengths of people and communities in greatest need, community groups across the country can now apply to share these life changing funds.
The two new programmes, Community Action and Fairer Life Chances, are aimed at helping communities to tackle poverty, disadvantage, and discrimination, three of the biggest barriers to people and communities finding their power and agency.
They will award bigger and longer grants than previous funds giving community groups more security over a longer term, and they will fund organisations of different sizes and levels of experience.
Both programmes will help The Fund to deliver its UK wide strategy ‘It starts with community by focusing on four mission areas.
Community Action will support projects that help communities of all shapes and sizes, including those who are geographically dispersed, to come together around activities that matters to them, or which help communities to be environmentally sustainable.
Fairer Life Chances is for projects providing services that support children, young people and families, or that help people to be healthier or have better access to support.
Organisations applying to the new programmes will be expected to show how their project fills a gap, how it will reach and support people and communities experiencing poverty, disadvantage, and discrimination and how it will involve their voices and makes use of their skills and experience.
They must also show how their project makes a difference and how they will measure that impact.
Announcing the news, Kate Still, Scotland Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re delighted to open these new funding programmes which were developed with and for Scotland’s essential community and voluntary sector. Over the next five years we want to support activity that inspires community action and leads to fairer life chances for those most vulnerable in our society.
“That’s why our new programmes will invest most where the need is greatest, reaching people and communities across Scotland that are experiencing poverty, discrimination and disadvantage. We’ll do this by funding projects that build on the strengths within communities and which give people more agency and control over their lives and the activities and services that support them.
“None of this would be possible without National Lottery players who can take pride in knowing that their contribution will make a huge difference to the lives of people up and down the country.”
This year marks 30 years since the first National Lottery draw in 1994. Thanks to National Lottery players, The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £1.9 billion to over 46,000 charities and community groups in Scotland during that time.
Jack preparing soup at The Usual Place
One project already empowering young people with additional support needs is The Usual Place in Dumfries, which is using its National Lottery grant of £199,852 to run accredited training programmes in food, drink and hospitality.
Craig McEwen, Chief Executive of The Usual Place said: "We welcome these new funding programmes from The National Lottery Community Fund, which represent a transformative step toward sustainable support for third sector organisations.
"In today’s rapidly changing funding landscape, we are crying out for multi-year, equity-based funding to provide essential stability for organisations like ours. It would allow us to plan with confidence, reach more young people with additional support needs and make long-term investments in meaningful solutions for those facing poverty, disadvantage, and discrimination. This approach goes beyond financial security; it reflects the value of lived experience and the importance of amplifying community voices in shaping impactful, responsive services.
"We’re excited to see how they this new funding will empower organisations like ours to deepen our work, build on our strengths, ensure that every individual we serve has a voice in shaping their own future and help create a fairer future for all."
Community Action and Fairer Life Chances will both open to applications on Wednesday 27 November. Groups with ideas for funding are encouraged to get in touch to discuss their idea by email at advicescotland@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk, or by phone on 0300 123 7110 (open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday).
For more information on all funding available from The National Lottery Community Fund visit https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/scotland
Notes to Editors
About The National Lottery Community Fund
We are the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK – community is at the heart of our purpose, vision and name.
We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK.
We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with government to distribute vital grants and funding from key government programmes and initiatives.
As well as responding to what communities tell us is important to them, our funding is focused on four key missions, supporting communities to:
1. Come together
2. Be environmentally sustainable
3. Help children and young people thrive
4. Enable people to live healthier lives.
Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, we distribute over £600 million a year through 13,000+ grants and plan to invest over £4 billion of funding into communities by 2030. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £49 billion has been raised and more than 690,000 individual grants have been made across the UK - the equivalent of around 240 National Lottery grants in every UK postcode district.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2024-11-27/new-multi-million-pound-national-lottery-programmes-set-to-power-up-scotlands-communities
