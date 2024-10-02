New multi-million pound National Lottery programme targets communities in greatest need

The National Lottery Community Fund has today launched a major new funding programme, ‘Strengthening Communities,’ to support people in greatest need, investing £20 million each year across Northern Ireland.

Strengthening Communities is different from previous programmes delivered by The Fund, as it will award grants to projects that focus on preventing problems before they arise and prioritise those experiencing poverty, discrimination and disadvantage. It will also support people to fulfil their potential, be more involved in their communities and improve their lives.

Welcoming the announcement of Strengthening Communities a new funding programme from The National Lottery Community Fund are Megan Phair, Project Leader from Invisible Traffick and the Youth Ambassadors for the project, Kira and Charlie.

This new programme comes from The Fund’s strategy to 2030, ‘It starts with community,’ and will start by targeting two of its mission areas: help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

Strengthening Communities puts greater focus on where National Lottery funding should be targeted and was devised after extensive consultation with communities.

Multi-year grants of up to £500,000 will be available. Organisations applying will be expected to show how their project has made a difference and how they will measure that impact.

Paul Sweeney, Northern Ireland Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, announcing this new programme, said: “We’re delighted to launch Strengthening Communities, which takes the best of what we’ve done before and builds on our work to make communities stronger, healthier and more inclusive.

“We want to fund projects, led by communities, that focus on early intervention and building strength – equipping people with the skills, networks and resources to protect them from adverse experiences and break negative cycles. We know that this type of preventative support works best.

“I want to pay tribute to all the National Lottery funded projects that continue to step up for communities to support people in need. We look forward to working with them and seeing what can be achieved.”

One group already focussing on preventative activities is Invisible Traffick, who are using a £500,000 National Lottery grant to educate and empower young people to recognise the signs of modern slavery, criminal exploitation and human trafficking and protect them from being exploited.

Welcoming this news, Megan Phair, Project Leader from Invisible Traffick, said: “We are absolutely delighted to hear about the aims of Strengthening Communities. Even the name is clear, showing that communities need to work together and be supported to help themselves.

“Our work shows that focussing on supporting and educating young people before an issue turns to a crisis, such as being groomed by a criminal gang, is the best way to prevent damage and improve their lives in the longer term.

“I am so excited about the direction The Fund is going with Strengthening Communities.”

This year marks 30 years since the first National Lottery draw in 1994, and thanks to those who play the games and raise £30 million for good causes each week, £786 million has been awarded to communities across Northern Ireland over this time.

Strabane Health Improvement Project is one group with a long history of receiving National Lottery funding, to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in an area with many social issues.

Welcoming the announcement of Strengthening Communities, a new funding programme from The National Lottery Community Fund are Jarlath McNulty, Samantha McFetters and Ann Ferguson from Strabane Health Improvement Project

Also welcoming the news is Jarlath McNulty, Project Manager, Strabane Health Improvement Project, who said: “I have been in community development for over 30 years and know that every community is different, and needs can change overnight due to tragedy or circumstances.

“The National Lottery Community Fund has been a game changer for Strabane, through supporting projects that put communities at the centre, listening to what they need, and letting them decide how to do it.

“I am over the moon about Strengthening Communities being announced, building on what has been before and knowing it is based on engagement with communities, to help reach those who need it, while being flexible to face the challenges ahead.”

Strengthening Communities will open to applications on Monday 21 October 2024. Groups with ideas for funding are encouraged to get in touch to discuss their idea on 028 9055 1455 or email enquiries.ni@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk.

For more information on all funding available from The National Lottery Community Fund visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.