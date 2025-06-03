Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
New munitions factories and long-range weapons to back nearly 2000 jobs under Strategic Defence Review
Procurement of up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons and £1.5 billion to build at least six munitions and energetics factories.
- Procurement of up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons and £1.5 billion to build at least six munitions and energetics factories.
- Work to create more than 1,000 new jobs and support around 800 more across the UK, driving defence as an engine for economic growth and supporting the Plan for Change.
- Delivers the Strategic Defence Review’s focus on warfighting readiness to deter and follows historic uplift in defence spending.
The UK will build at least six new munitions and energetics factories and thousands more long-range weapons to strengthen Britain’s Armed Forces and create new jobs across the country.
Through the Strategic Defence Review – published in the coming days – the UK’s defence and deterrence is being bolstered with thousands of long-range weapons and a new £1.5 billion government investment in munitions and energetics factories.
Together the investment will back around 1,800 highly-skilled jobs across the UK, putting money in the pockets of working people, and supporting the government’s Plan for Change by driving growth in every region and nation.
The SDR recommends creating an ‘always on’ munitions production capacity in the UK allowing production to be scaled up at speed if needed. It says the MOD should also lay the industrial foundations for an uplift in munitions stockpiles to meet the demand of high-tempo warfare.
Taking the lessons from Ukraine which shows that our military is only as strong as the industry that stands behind it, the measures will boost British jobs while improving the warfighting readiness of both British Armed Forces and industry.
The additional funding will see UK munitions spend hit £6 billion this Parliament. It follows the Prime Minister’s historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, recognising the critical importance of military readiness in an era of heightened global uncertainty.
Commitments include:
- £1.5 billion in an “always on” pipeline for munitions and building at least 6 new energetics and munitions factories in the UK. Creating more than 1,000 skilled manufacturing jobs, the factories will produce munitions and energetics, which are key components of weapons, including propellants, explosives, and pyrotechnics.
- Up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons for the UK Armed Forces, supporting around 800 defence jobs.The lessons from Ukraine demonstrate the importance of long-range weaponry and boosting our military capabilities.
The SDR sets a path for the next decade and beyond to transform defence and make the UK secure at home and strong abroad. It ends the hollowing out of our Armed Forces and will also drive innovation, jobs and growth across the country, allowing the UK to lead in a stronger NATO.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP recently said:
The hard-fought lessons from Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine show a military is only as strong as the industry that stands behind them.
We are strengthening the UK’s industrial base to better deter our adversaries and make the UK secure at home and strong abroad.
We will embrace the Strategic Defence Review; making defence an engine for economic growth and boosting skilled jobs in every nation and region as part of our Government’s Plan for Change.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves recently said:
A strong economy needs a strong national defence, and investing in weaponry and munitions and backing nearly 2,000 jobs across Britain in doing so is proof the two go hand-in-hand.
We are delivering both security for working people in an uncertain world and good jobs, putting more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.
The new investments will form an ‘always-on’ approach for priority munitions. They will provide a steady drumbeat of investment to industry sustaining a thriving defence industrial base that drives growth and jobs to deliver on the Plan for Change, while strengthening the UK’s commitment to NATO.
The funding will help transform the UK’s Armed Forces readiness and ability to endure in prolonged campaigns, providing the industrial foundations needed to support our Armed Forces in warfare, as demonstrated by the conflict in Ukraine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-munitions-factories-and-long-range-weapons-to-back-nearly-2000-jobs-under-strategic-defence-review
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Strategic Defence Review oral statement03/06/2025 15:15:15
Statement given yesterday from Defence Secretary John Healey on the Strategic Defence Review.
UK to expand submarine programme in response to Strategic Defence Review03/06/2025 13:22:00
The UK will build up to a dozen new attack submarines to keep Britain safe.
Homes fit for heroes with extra £1.5 billion for forces housing through upcoming Strategic Defence Review02/06/2025 15:15:15
Record additional funding for forces family housing to tackle state of accommodation, and builds on the Defence Consumer Charter to transform living conditions for service families.
UK to deliver pioneering battlefield system and bolster cyber warfare capabilities under Strategic Defence Review29/05/2025 13:15:00
Defence Secretary announces new Cyber and Eletromagnetic Command and £1 billion investment in pioneering battlefield system.
Largest ever UK defence AI trial conducted across land, sea and air28/05/2025 10:15:00
Sailors and air crews are set to benefit from new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities following the UK's largest ever multi-domain AI trial, bringing together land, sea and air equipment.
British firepower deployed on NATO's eastern flank in show of force27/05/2025 13:15:00
UK shores up NATO's eastern flank with deployment to Finland.
UK secures future of vital Diego Garcia Military Base to protect national security23/05/2025 13:15:00
The long-term agreement secures future of joint UK-US military base at Diego Garcia.
HMS Glasgow naming ceremony marks milestone for UK security and economy22/05/2025 17:15:00
The people and city of Glasgow have been honoured today (22 May) as the Royal Navy's most advanced anti-submarine warfare warship is officially named HMS Glasgow.