New national agency to transform social work in Scotland

Dedicated body to drive improvement and support social work workforce.

Scotland's National Social Work Agency (NSWA) has launched on World Social Work Day, marking a significant shift in how the social work profession is supported, developed and championed nationally.

The Agency will provide oversight of social work across Scotland, coordinating national policy and driving improvements in education and practice across the profession and advising the Scottish Government. Social work will now have a dedicated national body focused on supporting and developing the profession – helping ensure social workers have the skills, training and professional support they need to improve outcomes for some of Scotland's most vulnerable people.

To support the NSWA's ambitions, almost £1 million of Scottish Government funding has been committed to social work education. The £994,000 will be delivered by the Scottish Social Services Council across three strands: enabling 64 new social workers to qualify via distance learning; supporting up to 100 postgraduate practice educators; and helping up to 50 students complete Mental Health Officer training. Together, these strands directly address workforce shortages in some of the most demanding areas of practice.

The launch also saw the publication of ‘Valuing Practice: Scotland's Framework for Social Work Education and Learning’, providing a shared vision for social work education across the career.

The NSWA will operate as an Executive Agency of the Scottish Government, led by National Chief Social Work Adviser Joanna Macdonald, who will also serve as Chief Executive.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs Angela Constance yesterday said:

“Social workers are committed dedicated professionals that work tirelessly to improve the lives of adults, children and families across Scotland. They fulfil a crucial role in assessing need, managing risk and upholding rights as they carry out legal duties across our care and justice systems. “As a former social worker, I recognise how challenging this work can be and I also know that demand for social work services is high. Through supporting people and families through some of the most difficult moments of their lives, social workers make a real and tangible difference to people’s lives so I am delighted that the National Social Work Agency has been established to support this important profession. It will play a key role in supporting a skilled, sustainable and supported workforce – working to help achieve national priorities, including reducing child poverty, and give this vital profession the national recognition it deserves.”

National Chief Social Work Adviser and NSWA Chief Executive Joanna Macdonald yesterday said:

"It is a privilege to mark the launch of the National Social Work Agency on World Social Work Day – a day that recognises the unique contribution social workers make as they walk beside people in their daily lives. "This investment in education and learning is a significant step forward in strengthening the profession. By widening routes into qualification, expanding practice education and supporting continuous professional learning, we are building a confident, capable workforce equipped for the challenges ahead. "The National Social Work Agency will work in partnership with national and local government and the profession to provide strong national leadership, champion dignity and human rights, and ensure social workers have the support they need to improve outcomes for people and communities across Scotland. I am proud to lead this new agency as we begin this shared endeavour."

Maree Allison, Chief Executive of the Scottish Social Services Council, yesterday said:

“I'm pleased to join the Cabinet Secretary and Joanna today in welcoming the National Social Work Agency and new funding for social work education and learning to support social workers’ development. “Alongside this, publication of Valuing Practice: Scotland’s Framework for Social Work Education and Learning, which includes the SSSC's new Standards in Social Work Education, is another important milestone for the profession. It provides one national framework to support professional learning for social workers from the day they start university to retirement, setting out clear standards to support social workers at all levels.”

Background

The National Social Work Agency will also work in partnership with local government and the social work sector through the Scottish Social Work Partnership, bringing together the Agency, COSLA and Social Work Scotland.

The Scottish Social Services Council regulates the social work, social care and children and young people workforce in Scotland.

The National Chief Social Work Adviser is statutorily responsible for advising Scottish Ministers on policy in relation to social work and the protection of individuals at risk of harm, as set out in the Care Reform (Scotland) Act 2025.