New national body for youth work in Wales
A new national body is to be set up to strengthen the youth work sector, support innovation and collaboration and ensure its long-term sustainability.
The youth work sector in Wales is wide and diverse, with over 900 organisations across the maintained and voluntary sectors involved in the delivery of youth work.
Announcing the plans during Youth Work Week [23 to 30 June] the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:
Given the breadth and diversity of youth work provision across Wales, I’m delighted to announce plans to create a new central body for youth work in Wales, to unify the sector, support collaboration and amplify its impact on young people.
This exciting new organisation will make sure that the many talented young people, youth workers, and organisations in the youth work sector in Wales have the structure, leadership, and advocacy they need to thrive.
Youth work offers a rich variety of inclusive and empowering opportunities for young people aged 11 to 25. These experiences encourage young people to use their voice and contribute to decisions that affect them.
Peer Action Collective Cymru (PACC) is just one of many projects providing bespoke services to meet the particular needs of young people in their local area.
Winners of a Youth Work Excellence Wales Award in 2023, PACC support young people from underrepresented groups, giving them a voice and helping them develop their passions and talents.
Some may have experienced the criminal justice system, been in care or have experienced discrimination. PACC enables young people to address pressing societal issues such as youth violence and its underlying drivers, including mental health, sexuality, race, and gender.
Salman, 17, said:
Being a part of PACC has made me realise that my voice is powerful and that it has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of others. They encourage us to embrace our uniqueness and to stand up for what we believe in.
Nominations for this year’s Youth Work Excellence Awards, which recognise and celebrate outstanding youth work projects, youth workers and those involved in Youth Work across Wales, have opened today, 27 June.
Welsh Government is providing over £12.9m of direct funding to local authorities and a range of voluntary organisations in 2025 to 2026 to help them deliver a rich and diverse youth work offer.
