New National Centre for Public Protection

The government has announced funding for a National Centre for Public Protection to help combat Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Child Sexual Abuse (CSA).

This new hub will bring together policing efforts to create a more unified, evidence-based approach to preventing and responding to these crimes.

The National Centre will provide specialised training and support for investigators and officers, improving their ability to tackle VAWG and CSA effectively. It will also lead a coordinated national effort, working with key agencies and the criminal justice system to reduce these offences.

This funding is a key part of the government’s goal to tackle VAWG and address it as a national emergency under the Safer Streets Mission.

Expected improvements

The National Centre for Public Protection will be based in Ryton and will bring together around 100 officers and staff to focus on tackling VAWG and CSA across England and Wales. It will work closely with the Home Office to set policing standards and ensure officers have the necessary skills to support victims of VAWG and CSA.

Launching in April 2025, the centre will focus on:

Providing high-quality training for police officers to improve investigative and operational standards across all 43 forces.

Partnering with the National Crime Agency (NCA) to help forces respond effectively to online CSA.

Using intelligence-led tactics to combat these crimes.

Strengthening collaboration with academic researchers to ensure policing strategies are informed by the latest evidence.

This initiative aims to give victims more confidence to come forward and report crimes to the police. We understand how crucial it is for police forces to build trust with victims as they need to feel safe, supported, and confident that their cases will be taken seriously.

The centre will build on the progress already made in tackling VAWG, helping police drive nationwide improvements. It will also bring together three existing policing programmes—Operation Soteria, the national VAWG Taskforce, and the Vulnerability Knowledge and Practice Programme (VKPP) — into a unified effort. Bringing these programmes together will create lasting improvements in policing, helping officers respond more effectively to VAWG and other public safety crimes. The focus is on moving away from short-term grants and deliverables toward long-term, stable funding. This will support sustainable improvements in policing, creating a more consistent and effective approach to tackling these crimes.

techUK's Call to Action

VAWG and CSA are central topics at techUK, especially in the context of integrating "tech for good" solutions. More than 90% of reported crimes now have a digital element, making digital inclusion a critical concern.

techUK has played a key role in collaborating with the three programmes (highlighted above) through our VAWG and RASSO Working Group, which will be merged into the new centre, ensuring that the potential of technology to combat those crimes is effectively communicated. techUK also has a seat on the Soteria tech board, chaired by Chief Constable Sarah Crew. The board engages with techUK’s tackling VAWG and RASSO working group, utilising it as a sounding board to engage with techUK members, to stay updated on the latest developments, providing feedback on policing challenges and key industry requests. The VAWG and RASSO working group has also supported the VKPP team in the second iteration of the Strategic Threat Risk Assessment (STRA).

The creation of the National Centre for Public Protection is an important step in recognising the need to address these crimes and to provide a more unified approach to training and victim support. Through the working group and other initiatives, techUK will continue to support the development of VAWG and CSA policing efforts, ensuring that technology plays an important role.

