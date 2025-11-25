New National Day for Victims and Survivors of Terrorism

Government delivers on promise to honour victims and survivors of terrorism by establishing a new annual national day, with inaugural day on 21 August 2026.

The nation will come together to honour and remember victims and survivors of terrorism as part of a new national day, with planning underway for an inaugural event on 21 August 2026.

This follows campaigning from victims and survivors for better recognition and to raise awareness of the impacts of terrorism.

The national day will take place on 21 August and will be held at a different location each year in recognition of the widespread impact of terrorism across the United Kingdom. The date selected aligns with the UN International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

The day will focus on remembering and recognising those impacted by terrorism, encouraging victims and survivors to access specialist support, educating the public, and amplifying victims’ and survivors’ stories.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis yesterday said:

Terrorism will never weaken our resolve as a country. The victims and survivors of terrorism must be honoured and remembered. They have our unwavering support and recognition. We will stand together as a nation – honouring all those impacted by terrorism and the horrific experiences they have endured. I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this consultation. Victims and survivors will always guide how we observe this important day, and I look forward to marking it together.

The government will continue to work with victims and survivors ahead of an intimate inaugural event in 2026, to shape the format of the national day for future years, as well as finalising the day’s name and, over time, designing a dedicated symbol.

This forms part of the government’s broader commitment to ensuring victims and survivors are appropriately recognised, remembered and supported. National security is the foundation of the Plan for Change.

Travis Frain OBE, survivor of the Westminster Bridge attack, yesterday said:

Britain has a long history with terrorism and counterterrorism and it is important that as a society we commemorate and remember those affected - for the impacts are often lifelong. A national day of recognition in dedication to those affected by terrorism would provide an opportunity to remember those we have lost, to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of those who have survived these heinous acts, and for us to look forward to the future to educate the next generation. Having fought tirelessly over the past few years for the UK to adopt and observe a national day of this kind, I am immensely grateful and privileged to see the government moving forward with this proposal today, and I extend my sincere thanks to the Security Minister and his team for their continued support on this matter. Together, we can, and will, make a positive difference towards ensuring that victims of terrorism are afforded greater support going forward.

Figen and Stuart Murray, parents of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester arena attack, yesterday said:

We welcome the announcement of a national day. It is an important step that formally recognises the profound and enduring loss experienced by victims. This day will honour the lives lost and ensure their memory will never fade but it also acknowledges the immense courage of survivors. Their resilience remains a source of national unity.

Jo Berry CBE, daughter of Sir Anthony Berry, who was killed in the IRA Brighton hotel bombing, yesterday said:

What we remember as a nation matters. It sends a signal about what we value. For too long survivors of terror attacks and those who have been killed in them have been a footnote of history. Survivors have felt ignored and forgotten. That’s why Survivors Against Terror launched a campaign for a new national day of memorial 3 years ago. We’re delighted that the government has responded positively and look forward to marking the day. A day dedicated to bringing us together will help ensure that our voices are heard, that none of us has to stand alone, and that every survivor knows they matter.

As part of wider reforms to support victims and survivors of terrorism, the government is committed to establishing a new dedicated support hub, supporting their needs in the immediate and long-term aftermath of a terrorist attack. It is expected that the hub will be operational by next summer.