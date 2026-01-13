New national forest in the OxCam Corridor moves a step closer

Bids must be able to demonstrate they have the capacity, experience, and knowledge to deliver a new national forest.

A new national forest in the Oxford-Cambridge Corridor yesterday (Monday 12 January) moved a step closer with the announcement that the search for official delivery partners has begun.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has opened an Expression of Interest process with interested parties needing to demonstrate they have the capacity, experience, and knowledge to deliver the outcomes required for a new national forest in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor – along with expertise in large-scale woodland creation, community engagement, and cross-sector partnerships.

The new national forest in the Oxford-Cambridge Corridor will be the second of three new national forests pledged in the government’s manifesto, following the Western Forest in the West of England.

These new national forests will help deliver national renewal for communities, driving economic growth while enhancing nature and bringing trees closer to where people live.

Millions of trees are expected to be planted in the years ahead as part of a wider commitment to allocate over £1 billion this parliament to tree planting and support to the forestry sector.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh yesterday said:

“This is a landmark moment in delivering our manifesto pledge to create three new national forests. This new forest in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor will bring millions of trees closer to where people live, supporting wildlife and creating green jobs for local people. “I urge organisations with experience in large-scale woodland creation and community engagement to submit their Expressions of Interest.”

Interested parties are invited to submit Expressions of Interest in becoming a key delivery partner for this work in the region between 12 January and 30 January 2026. Satisfying the eligibility criteria will help Defra and strategic delivery partners the National Forest Company understand who is suitable and how the work should be delivered.

Further information and application details are available via this link.

More information about a competition for the third national forest in the Midlands or North of England will follow later this year.