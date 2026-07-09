New national indicators to monitor progress in literacy and numeracy

New national indicators for literacy and numeracy will provide a clearer picture of progress and support raising educational standards.

The indicators will be set out in The Foundational Literacy and Numeracy plan, published in September, and will include publishing a range of personalised assessments data and qualifications data positioned alongside wider information about the education system to track our educational progress as a nation. The plan will take a 0 to 16 approach, including focus on early child development, speech and language and working with parents and carers.

The Foundational Literacy and Numeracy plan will bring together actions taken over this Senedd term to ensure every learner is supported to develop the strong foundational skills they need.

Alongside the plan, new draft guidance will be published to give schools absolute clarity about what should be learned when, as well as clearer expectations on the importance of Systematic Synthetic Phonics. The plan will also set out support for schools to achieve this, focusing particularly on children who are struggling and support for children to make the jump from primary to secondary school.

The Education Minister will also celebrate ‘Ymgolli/Go all in’, part of the National Year of Reading, at Aberystwyth library which promotes the joy of reading by making it a part of every day. The Minister and Cabinet Minister for Sport and Culture, Heledd Fychan will meet children in to talk about their favourite books, book recommendations and attend workshops lead by authors.

The Cabinet Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Anna Brychan said:

Strong literacy and numeracy skills are essential foundations for success in learning, work, and life. As a government we have been clear that we will raise education standards and by the end of the Senedd term, Wales should see sustained improvement in literacy and numeracy for all learners. These national indicators will help us track progress and provide clarity to schools about how we want to see improvements and how best to support learners. I want to make sure we use the data we already have available through personalised assessments to establish where we are now and determine the steps to get to where we want to be. We need every learner to benefit and make the most of what our curriculum has to offer. Books can have a lasting impact by inspiring, strengthening creativity and teaching us about the world. If we can encourage young people to find a love of reading, they can take this passion and the skills gained throughout their lives. Ymgolli will help us to showcase the joy of reading and hopefully inspire our young people to see the value of reading in all its forms.

Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Helen Fychan said: