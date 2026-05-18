Monday 18 May 2026 @ 10:05
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New national Mental Health strategy - LGA response

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the Government announcement of a new Mental Health strategy for England 

"We support this focus on improving mental health care with a national strategy centred on prevention.  

"Councils hold a crucial role in the delivery of local mental health services, working in partnership with the NHS and local voluntary and community services.

"We look forward to working with Government to ensure this local leadership of councils is reflected in the strategy to ensure people are best supported to live full and healthy lives."

Original article link: https://www.local.gov.uk/about/news/new-national-mental-health-strategy-lga-response

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