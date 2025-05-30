New National Park decision

No designation for Galloway and Ayrshire.

Ministers have decided not to pursue a proposal to designate Galloway and Ayrshire as a National Park.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon confirmed that opposition to the nomination and the Reporter’s recommendations against it meant that the region in southwest Scotland would not join the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond & the Trossachs as the country’s third national park.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Gougeon said:

“While there is substantial support for a National Park and what it could deliver for the southwest of Scotland, there is also significant opposition. I realise that this decision will be very disappointing for those who have been campaigning for a new National Park in Galloway over many years.

“I also recognise the huge amount of work and time that has been invested by a great many people throughout this process. I would like to thank everyone involved, including members of the Galloway National Park Association and the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere.

“I would also like to thank NatureScot for its work carrying out such an important and extensive public consultation in a robust and professional way that was commended in the review of the process carried out by the Scottish Community Development Centre. The consultation raised some really important issues that local people care deeply about and we now have the opportunity to look at how we can address these.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to our existing National Parks and the vital leadership role that they play in tackling the climate and biodiversity crises, promoting sustainable land management and supporting the economic and social development of local communities. Our National Parks are achieving for people and nature.”

Background

The proposal to designate a new National Park in Galloway and Ayrshire was jointly put forward by the Galloway National Park Association and the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere, in response to the Scottish Government’s invitation to communities and organisations across Scotland to nominate their area to be considered for designation as a new National Park.

Five nominations were received through that process – from Galloway and Ayrshire, Lochaber, Loch Awe, Scottish Borders and Tay Forest.

NatureScot was appointed as the statutory Reporter, as specified in the National Parks legislation, to carry out this investigation, undertake a public consultation and report to the Scottish Government.

Following an initial period of engagement with local communities, public bodies and stakeholders, NatureScot ran a 14-week public consultation process from 7 November 2024 until 14 February 2025.

Over 5,000 surveys were completed and more than 1,000 people attended events that were held across Galloway and South and East Ayrshire – with the final results showing around 54% of responses opposed the National Park proposal and around 42% of responses supported it.

The Report found: “Our recommendation as Reporter is therefore not to proceed with the designation but instead to strengthen a range of existing arrangements, including a better resourced and more influential Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere Reserve, a renewed focus on people and nature alongside commercial forestry operations in the Galloway Forest Park and a new commitment to the implementation of management strategies for the three National Scenic Areas.”

A report on the proposal for a National Park in Southwest Scotland - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)