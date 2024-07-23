New National Park is proposed in Galloway

Consultation and study to begin.

Galloway has been confirmed as the proposed location for Scotland’s next National Park with a further investigation to be carried out on its suitability.

The joint proposal from the Galloway National Park Association and the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO biosphere highlights Galloway’s diverse landscapes and stunning coastline, its outstanding biodiversity and rich cultural heritage.

Local residents, communities, businesses and interested parties will be invited to get involved and share their views on whether Galloway should become a new national park and where the boundary for the new park should be drawn.

NatureScot will conduct the public consultation and investigation into whether Galloway should join Loch Lomond and the Trossachs and Cairngorms before submitting its findings to Ministers in April next year.

During a visit to Shambellie House within the proposed new park, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon yesterday said:

“After carefully considering all of the nominations we received, I am very pleased that we are proposing to create a new National Park for Scotland in Galloway. The proposal is community led, has the backing of many local businesses and makes a strong case on the benefits that national park status will bring for people who live in the area, for the local economy and for the environment. “At this stage it is still a proposal. NatureScot will now lead a consultation with local people, communities and businesses to gauge support and to look at specifics like the proposed boundary, and how it should take account of local circumstances and help to meet the needs of communities. “We received nominations for new National Parks from some really special places – Lochaber, Loch Awe, Scottish Borders and Tay Forest. I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard on these proposals and all other communities who came together to explore the idea of a new National Park. The competition was extremely tough and the bids have clearly shown the outstanding natural and cultural heritage we have in Scotland, as well as people’s ambitions for the rural communities they live in.”

Rob Lucas, Chair of Galloway National Park Association yesterday said:

“This is fantastic news that the case for Galloway to be proposed as Scotland’s third National Park has been recognised. It would bring transformational economic and environmental benefits to the area and strengthen our local communities. “We are grateful to the thousands who attended events and shared their views over the last seven years which helped to shape our bid. We look forward to contributing actively to the next important step in the process for putting a National Park at the heart of a sustainable future for Galloway.”

Nature Scot Chair Professor Colin Galbraith yesterday said:

“NatureScot welcomes the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs’ commission to investigate the proposed location of Galloway for Scotland’s next National Park. We are looking forward to the extensive opportunity for consultation this Reporter role demands, building on our experience with Scotland’s first two national parks. “In preparing our advice, we will consult widely with everyone who has an interest in this special place. We will make a particular effort to meet and listen to people who live and work in the area as it is these voices which will be crucial if Scotland is to establish its third National Park that can deliver a successful partnership for people and nature.”

Background

The Scottish Government has committed to having a new National Park by 2026. Following the investigation by NatureScot, the Scottish Government will take a final decision on National Park status and draw up a designation order for further consultation, before approval by the Scottish Parliament.

As the next step on this process, Scottish Government has today published a statutory proposal and reporter requirements for a new National Park in Galloway: National Parks - Landscape and outdoor access - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

The other proposed sites were:

