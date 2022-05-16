Scottish Government
|Printable version
New National Parks for Scotland
Public encouraged to take part in consultation.
Communities, groups and individuals are being invited to share their views in a consultation on the creation of Scotland’s first new National Parks in almost 20 years.
The Scottish Government committed to establish at least one new National Park in Scotland by the end of this Parliamentary session in 2026, as part of the Bute House agreement with the Scottish Green Party and the Programme for Government.
The public consultation is looking at what people value about Scottish National Parks, and what these areas should deliver in future – in particular, how they can help to protect and restore nature, tackle climate change and promote sustainable land use. This will be followed by a longer period during which communities, local government and organisations will be encouraged and supported to develop proposals for new Parks.
Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater visited Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park to open the consultation, and speak to pupils at Luss Primary School who have been involved in a local COP 26 legacy tree-planting project.
Ms Slater recently said:
“It is almost two decades since Scotland’s first National Parks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs and the Cairngorms were established. Both are home to some of the country’s most outstanding scenery, are internationally important areas for nature and receive millions of visitors each year. They work hard to tackle the biodiversity and climate crisis, help manage facilities for visitors, promote responsible access and develop sustainable communities. They have become jewels in Scotland’s crown, and now is the time to add to them.
“We are committed to establish at least one new National Park in Scotland by the end of this Parliamentary session in 2026. To be able to do this in an open and transparent manner, we need to be able to assess any new area which is to be considered for National Park status against a set of agreed expectations.
“This is where we need your help and ideas. We want to gauge what people want their National Parks to deliver for the environment, culture and the communities within their boundaries. I would strongly encourage everyone to take part and ensure your views are heard and reflected in the shaping of this historic expansion of Scotland’s National Parks.”
Background
Read and take part in the consultation on the Scottish Government website.
The Scottish Government is aware of at least 10 communities or groups which have in the recent past expressed interest in National Park status, so some means of evaluating between areas will be required to identify the candidate areas to be progressed initially. Currently, no criteria for selecting National Parks exist other than the limited statutory criteria on the face of the National Park (Scotland) Act.
NatureScot has been asked to lead a further initial phase of work to provide advice on this framework to Scottish Ministers by the end of October. This will include engaging with a range of stakeholders in developing its advice and will formally consult on proposals and evaluation framework at the end of the summer period. Ministers will then approve the framework and carry out further consultation on proposed candidates areas for National Park status.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/new-national-parks-for-scotland/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Parliamentary safeguards to be strengthened16/05/2022 10:05:00
Legislation proposing the permanent adoption or temporary extension of some measures enacted during the pandemic to support Scotland’s recovery from Covid has passed its first stage.
Missing ferries document located13/05/2022 15:05:00
The document confirming which Scottish minister agreed to proceed with offering Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited a contract for the building of new ferries in October 2015 has been located and provided to Parliament.
Working together to fix cladding issues13/05/2022 12:05:00
Single Building Assessment programme expanded.
Early medical abortion at home12/05/2022 12:30:00
Minister confirms current arrangements will continue.
Streamlining planning processes12/05/2022 10:05:00
Consultation proposes changes to boost economy and help net zero transition.
Annual Housing Statistics, 2020-2111/05/2022 15:05:00
The latest compendium annual housing statistics were yesterday published by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Extra support for 30,000 families11/05/2022 13:05:00
Plans to remove all income thresholds from Best Start Foods by 2023-24 have been announced as part of the second Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan, ‘Best Start, Bright Futures’.