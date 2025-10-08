New national school programme for literacy announced

New literacy support will be rolled out to schools across Wales, following over £8 million investment.

Bangor University has been successful in being awarded a grant of £8.2 million over the next three years for the CAL:ON Cymru project. This allows them to establish a centre of excellence for literacy teaching and deliver bilingual nationally available support for all learners aged 3 to 16.

CAL:ON Cymru stands for the ‘Centre for the Advancement of Literacy: research-led Outcomes and Nation-wide change’.

Through professional learning and the provision of expertise, guidance and tools it will empower schools to enhance their teaching of literacy. It includes specific support for the systematic teaching of phonics and will further enable schools to identify and support those learners in need of additional support.

The programme will be rolled out through a network of CAL:ON Hub schools, each partnered with several others to ensure national coverage. The Hub schools will be represented in each local authority and will work closely with the CAL:ON team to co-develop materials and assist in rolling out professional learning.

The grant also expands a successful work run by Bangor University and the University of York over the past four years, in which 330 schools have implemented reading interventions such as ‘Research Informed Literacy with Language’ (RILL) and taken part in professional learning.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle has also confirmed support for primary school maths, with funding of over £2m into ‘Primed for Success’ maths support. The programme provides professional learning to primary teachers to help learners make greater progress in their maths knowledge and skills.

£1.4m will also be used to support ‘STEM Learning: Teaching Digital with Confidence’ and ensuring digital skills are taught across the curriculum.

The confirmation for these schemes is part of over £44m invested to boost standards and support education announced in June.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

Literacy is central to improving standards and attainment in our schools and we are already seeing progress. At primary stage personalised assessments show improvement in reading in both English and Welsh. Drawing from the work of our Literacy Expert Panel, the CAL:ON Cymru national centre of excellence ensures nationwide professional learning and ensures our expectations for literacy reflect the latest evidence on how to learn to read. With a commitment to our education workforce that schools and practitioners will continue to have access to high-quality training and support to teach literacy. Support for the teaching of phonics is embedded throughout the programme ensuring clear expectations, training and support for this critical part of reading teaching. Alongside literacy, I am confirming today how the £44m announced earlier this year will also support maths and digital skills, once again ensuring high-quality and consistent approach in these vital areas.

Professor Manon Jones, from the School of Psychology at Bangor University said: