New NHS England SME Playbook: techUK welcomes practical guidance to support innovators working with the NHS

techUK is delighted to share the newly published SME Playbook, developed by the NHS England SME Advisory Group.

techUK welcomes the publication of How SMEs can work effectively with the NHS, a new Playbook developed by the NHS England SME Advisory Group to support small and medium sized enterprises as they navigate the complexities of selling into the health and care system.

SMEs are vital partners in delivering innovation into the NHS – from digital tools that improve patient experience, to medical technology solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. The Playbook provides timely, practical advice to help SMEs thrive in what can be a challenging and highly regulated market, covering everything from procurement routes and compliance requirements to relationship building, segmentation, and real world evidence generation.

This aligns strongly with techUK’s ongoing work to champion and support SMEs across the health and social care sector. In 2025/26, techUK published the SME Evidence Pack, developed collaboratively with our SME members to help smaller companies articulate their impact, build compelling value propositions, and navigate NHS procurement processes with greater confidence.

Celebrating member leadership in shaping the Playbook

techUK is especially pleased to recognise the leadership of two of our members – both active contributors to our Health and Social Care Council – who played a central role in the development of this Playbook as part of the NHS England SME Advisory Group:

Sally Rennison, Chief Commercial Officer, Patients Know Best:

"Having navigated the scaling journey within a healthcare SME myself, I know first hand what it feels like to build the plane while flying it when the landing spot and weather keep changing. Many founders are learning in real-time with limited support. Through my work with techUK and as part of NHSE's SMEs advisory group, I’ve seen that these struggles are universal, but so is the potential. We have a collective responsibility to prop up these innovators; they aren't just businesses, they are the next generation of pioneers capable of transforming patient care and key contributors to the UK economy and workforce."

Will Goddard, Managing Director, Big Health:

"SMEs have a vital role to play in delivering better care, better value, and better outcomes for patients. This guide - shaped collectively by SMEs, government, and the NHS - will make it easier for our tech SME community to do just that.”

techUK extends its sincere thanks to Sally and Will for their commitment, leadership and advocacy on behalf of SMEs across the health technology ecosystem. Their voices have helped ensure this Playbook is grounded in real world experience and gives SMEs a clear, pragmatic route to success.

A welcome step towards a more SME friendly NHS

The publication of this Playbook comes at a pivotal time for the sector, following the introduction of the Procurement Act 2023 and growing commitments across government to reduce barriers for smaller suppliers. The Playbook offers clarity on:

How to understand local, regional and national NHS buying structures

What SMEs need to do to meet procurement and compliance expectations

How to identify the right decision makers and influencers

The importance of segmentation, evidence, and relationship building

How SMEs can avoid common pitfalls, from over reliance on pilots to assuming frameworks guarantee adoption

By providing clear guidance and signposting, this Playbook strengthens the ability of SMEs to engage confidently with the NHS and accelerate the introduction of innovation that improves patient care.

Next steps

techUK will continue to work closely with members, NHS England and wider partners to support a thriving environment for SMEs in health and social care. To find out more about our SME-focused work – including the SME Evidence Pack and upcoming events –

please contact rachel.kennedy@techuk.org or visit techUK’s Health and Social Care programme.