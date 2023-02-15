National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
New NICE quality standard identifies improvements in UTI diagnosis for women
Health professionals should diagnose women under 65 with a urinary tract infection (UTI) if they have two or more key urinary symptoms according to a new quality standard published by NICE today (15 February 2023).
Diagnosis of a UTI in women under 65 can be made with increased likelihood when two or more key urinary symptoms are present, although no single symptom or combination of symptoms is completely reliable. Women who present with two or more key symptoms should not require a dipstick test.
Professionals should exclude any other causes of urinary symptoms and consider warning signs of other conditions such as sepsis and cancer when diagnosing a UTI.
The new quality standard includes five statements and replaces an earlier quality standard published in 2015. They are:
- Women aged under 65 years are diagnosed with a UTI if they have 2 or more key urinary symptoms and no other excluding causes or warning signs.
- Adults with indwelling urinary catheters do not have dipstick testing to diagnose UTIs.
- Men and non-pregnant women are not prescribed antibiotics to treat asymptomatic bacteriuria.
- Non-pregnant women with an uncomplicated lower UTI are prescribed a 3-day course of antibiotics, and men and pregnant women with an uncomplicated lower UTI are prescribed a 7‑day course of antibiotics.
- Men with a recurrent UTI, and women with a recurrent lower UTI where the cause is unknown or a recurrent upper UTI are referred for specialist advice
Women have a shorter urethra than men. This means that bacteria are more likely to reach the bladder or kidneys and cause an infection. The management of urinary tract infection in trans people will need to take account of any gender reassignment surgery and whether there has been structural alteration of the person’s urethra.
Dr Paul Chrisp, director of Centre for Guidelines at NICE said: “UTIs are a common occurrence, but they can cause people a great amount of discomfort and pain. For people with recurrent UTIs this can lead to a reduction in their quality of life.
“This quality standard sets out useful and usable guidance for health professionals to improve the diagnosis and management of UTIs in both women and men while also setting a clear treatment pathway for people with a recurrent UTI who are at higher risk of complications.
“The standard will also help ensure that people are not misdiagnosed. By setting out clear methods for the diagnosis of UTIs, it will help limit the prescription of unnecessary antibiotics which may increase anti-microbial resistance to certain treatments.”
The new quality standard also says the prevalence and frequency of UTI’s should be measured accordingly:
- The number of episodes of a suspected UTI should be recorded in the patient’s records.
- Recurrent UTIs should be recorded in the patient’s records.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/new-nice-quality-standard-identifies-improvements-in-uti-diagnosis-for-women
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
NICE recommends genetic test to prevent newborn babies going deaf09/02/2023 12:15:00
A genetic test to establish if a newborn baby is vulnerable to deafness if treated with a commonly used antibiotic has been recommended by NICE in draft guidance.
Digital mental health tech for children and young people recommended by NICE in first rapid healthtech guidance08/02/2023 11:20:00
Four digital technologies that can help children and young people with mild to moderate symptoms of anxiety or low mood have been recommended for use in the NHS once they achieve regulatory approval.
NICE urges professionals to correctly gather information on people’s alcohol drinking habits to ensure those who need help are not missed31/01/2023 11:05:00
Thousands of people asked each year could be missing out on brief interventions to help curb problem drinking, or a potential referral to specialist alcohol services.
More than 400 people set to benefit after NICE approves ground-breaking CAR-T therapy to treat aggressive form of blood cancer26/01/2023 15:10:00
Hundreds of people set to benefit after NICE recommends first personalised immunotherapy for lymphoma
NICE welcomes new senior executive team appointments26/01/2023 10:15:00
New Chief Medical Officer, Chief People Officer and Director of Implementation and Partnerships appointed by NICE
Adults with depression who want to quit antidepressants should be given support on how to do it safely over time, says NICE17/01/2023 14:10:00
Adults with depression who want to stop taking antidepressants should have the dose of their medication reduced in stages to reduce the likelihood and severity of withdrawal symptoms, NICE has said.
Statins could be a choice for more people to reduce their risk of heart attacks and strokes, says NICE12/01/2023 15:15:00
New evidence on the safety of statins means more people could benefit from them, new NICE draft guidance says
New “artificial pancreas” technology set to change the lives of people having difficulty managing their type 1 diabetes10/01/2023 10:20:00
Around 105,000 people with type 1 diabetes could benefit from NICE’s draft recommendatio
Tributes paid following the death of founding NICE chairman Professor Sir Mike Rawlins04/01/2023 11:05:00
As founding chairman of NICE, Sir Mike led NICE from 1999 to 2013, through its early formative years to its current position as a world leader in health and social care guidance and medicine evaluation.