New non-fatal strangulation offence comes into force

Abusers who strangle their partners in an attempt to control or induce fear will face up to 5 years behind bars when a new offence came into force yesterday.

APCC Victims Leads, Donna Jones and Sophie Linden respond to the announcement:

“This is a serious offence used to terrify, control and manipulate victims of domestic abuse and it is right that perpetrators will now be punished accordingly.

“We hope that victims of this hideous assault will now have greater confidence to come forward and get the support and justice they deserve.

“PCCs and Deputy Mayors will continue to hold their chief constables to account and work with partner organisations to make sure victims voices are heard and they remain at the heart of the criminal justice system.”