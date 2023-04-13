New NS&I Chief Executive appointed

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has appointed Dax Harkins as the new Chief Executive of National Savings and Investments (NS&I).

Dax has been the Acting Chief Executive since March 2023 and was given the role on a permanent basis after an open recruitment exercise – in line with the Civil Service Commission’s recruitment principles and procedures.

He has 30 years of experience in financial services – in a breadth of fields including sales, product development, customer management, customer experience, and outsourcing. This deep understanding of the sector made him the standout candidate in the selection process.

He will take charge of one of the largest savings organisations in the UK, which offers a range of savings and investments to 25 million customers. All products offer 100% capital security, because NS&I is backed by HM Treasury.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith, said:

“Millions of Brits save with NS&I because it is safe, simple and offers great returns, while helping lend funds to the Government to deliver vital public services such as policing, healthcare, and schools.

“This is a huge responsibility, and I wish Dax Harkins and the NS&I team well. I look forward to working with them to help the nation to save.”

Dax Harkins, NS&I Chief Executive, said:

“NS&I has both a proud history, and an exciting future, and I’m honoured to be appointed as Chief Executive of such a special organisation. Having worked in a range of roles across the organisation, I know that everyone here is completely committed to ensuring NS&I retains its special place helping the nation to save. I’m very excited to be leading NS&I as we transform our business, ensuring we continue to provide the products and services our customers want, while helping provide vital funding to government.”

Dax succeeds Ian Ackerley, who retired in March 2023 after six years as NS&I’s Chief Executive. An open recruitment exercise for the Chief Executive role was conducted in accordance with the Civil Service Commission’s recruitment principles and procedures.

Further information

Dax Harkins was appointed Acting NS&I Chief Executive on 13 March 2023. Prior to this, he was responsible for the development and delivery of NS&I’s business-to-business strategy, as well as overseeing and assuring NS&I’s operational performance.

A joint honours degree graduate of the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, Dax has worked in financial services for almost 30 years. Starting his career in sales at National Provident, he progressed into various marketing roles at AMP, with a focus on product development, customer management and customer experience.

In 2003, Dax joined NS&I and, in 2011, moved from marketing to Programme Director for the retender of the NS&I outsourcing contract. He was appointed to the Board in 2014 as Business-to-Business Director and became an Institute of Directors-accredited Chartered Director in 2018.

