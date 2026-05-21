New offshore wind environmental protection powering homes

New reforms taking effect today will speed up offshore wind development while expanding targeted environmental compensation options to support nature recovery.

In a major boost to the government’s drive to deliver clean power by 2030, changes to legislation come into effect today (Thursday 21 May) helping offshore wind developers protect nature while building the clean energy infrastructure Britain needs.

The reforms enable a broader range of ways that developers can compensate for any unavoidable impact their projects have on protected sites.

Until now, developers faced strict limits on the types of environmental compensation they could offer. The new rules open up a wider range of options, meaning compensatory measures can be more strategic, more effective, and better suited to the scale of the UK’s offshore wind ambitions. These could include protecting seabird nesting sites, reducing predator numbers near protected colonies, or funding the restoration of native oyster populations.

The reforms ensure that building more offshore wind and protecting the marine environment can go hand-in-hand. By allowing wider compensatory measures, the new approach will deliver lasting benefits for the seas and the species that depend on them.

Marine Minister Emma Hardy said:

Offshore wind power is a key driver of our mission to make Britain energy secure and tackle the climate crisis. As we build the clean energy infrastructure our country needs, these reforms mean that we can also deliver real, lasting benefits for nature, from restoring native oyster beds to protecting seabird colonies for future generations.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:

After two fossil fuel crises in five years, we are driving further and faster for clean homegrown power that we control to protect the British people and bring down bills for good. These reforms will accelerate offshore wind while maintaining strong protections for our marine environment, strengthening Britain’s energy independence.

RenewableUK’s Head of Environment and Consents Kat Route-Stephens said:

We’ve worked closely with the Government and nature conservation organisations on these key changes. They are major milestones which will cut delays and enable offshore wind developers to build vital new clean energy infrastructure significantly faster, while ensuring that they can compensate for any environmental impacts in a much wider range of ways. These changes provide greater certainty and clarity for wind farm developers as we plan, build and operate projects generating clean power in harmony with our rich marine biodiversity. It’s a win-win for the nature conservation and the renewable energy sector. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with the Government on the development and implementation of offshore wind compensatory measures.

The Offshore Wind Industry Council’s Workstream Sponsor for Environment & Consents Benj Sykes, Ørsted UK Country Manager, said:

By enabling a broader and more strategic range of options, the UK is taking a more outcomes-focused approach to marine compensation. Crucially, this is not about lowering environmental standards. It is about implementing a more effective, strategic approach that will deliver better outcomes for nature as we deliver the UK’s Clean Power 2030 ambitions. Industry will continue to work closely with government, regulators, and environmental stakeholders to ensure these new approaches deliver real benefits for nature and the energy transition.

The legislative changes are supported by guidance, also published today, which helps developers understand how the new system works, including how to choose the right type of compensation for their project and how that compensation will be monitored over time.

Notes to Editors