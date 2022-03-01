Think Tanks
|Printable version
New online anonymity rules will create two-tier internet, warns IEA expert
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the government’s plans to protect people from anonymous trolls online
“The Online Safety Bill is turning from maddening to farcical. Almost every week we are being drip fed another unworkable announcement.
“The new anonymity rules will mean creating two versions of social media. One version for the privileged few, and another for everyone else who has legitimate reason to want to stay anonymous, including victims of domestic abuse, whistleblowers and those in hiding from a totalitarian regime. Others will simply not wish to join a new digital identification scheme.
“The reformulated ‘legal but harmful’ duty represents magical thinking – it is simply not possible to create an entirely sanitised version of the internet for some users. There remains a serious risk that platforms will be more censorious overall in order to avoid creating two versions of their product.
“The government is doing everything they can to impose extraordinarily high regulatory burdens at immense costs to enterprises, that will inevitably scare away investment and tech jobs. Every silly idea that pops into the head of a government minister should not be written into the law.”
Notes to editors
Contact: Emily Carver, Head of Media, 07715 942 731, ecarver@iea.org.uk
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
Further IEA reading:
In harm’s way: Why online safety regulation needs an Independent Reviewer, by Matthew Lesh and Mikołaj Barczentewicz.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
King's Fund - Older people avoid social care services during first and second wave of pandemic01/03/2022 12:35:00
New analysis, published today by The King’s Fund, finds that Covid-19 had a significant impact on older people approaching local authorities for social care support.
An online sales tax would penalise innovation, warns IEA economist01/03/2022 11:35:00
Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the launch of the government’s consultation on the introduction of an online sales tax
IPPR: Asylum stats show 100,000 waiting for initial decision – triple that of four years ago01/03/2022 10:35:00
Think tank urges government to fix asylum system and prepare to welcome refugees fleeing crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan
Civitas - Top jobs increasingly occupied by a new ethnic minority middle class24/02/2022 11:35:00
Britain is seeing an emerging ethnic minority middle class according to new figures released today by the Civitas think tank.
JRF - 400,000 people could be pulled into poverty by real-terms cut to benefits in April24/02/2022 10:35:00
The independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation is warning that a planned real-terms cut to benefits in April could pull 400,000 people into poverty.
IEA - To fight Russian aggression, Britain needs to frack23/02/2022 12:25:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Europe’s reliance on Russian gas
Policy Exchange - What should companies be for?22/02/2022 10:35:00
A new paper by Sir Geoffrey Owen, Policy Exchange’s Head of Industrial Policy and former editor of the Financial Times, wades into the debate about what companies are for – arguing that there is no case for abandoning the principle of accountability to shareholders, or the focus on maximising long-term shareholder value, as the measure of corporate performance.
IEA - Transport subsidies no longer sustainable argues new report22/02/2022 09:35:00
A new report from the Institute of Economic Affairs, edited by Dr Richard Wellings, with contributions from Dr Andrew Lilico and David E. Tyrrall, analyses the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic on the transport sector, specifically aviation, rail and motoring.