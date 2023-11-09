Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
New online learning tool helps businesses address work-related stress
A “much needed” new online learning tool designed to prevent work-related stress has been launched.
Businesses are encouraged to sign-up to the free-to-use interactive tool, designed by the Health and Safety Executive’s (HSE) Working Minds campaign, to understand what they need to do to comply with the law.
The tool provides the simple and effective guidance employers need to take action to meet their legal duties and begin to understand how to include stress in their workplace risk assessments.
Created as part of HSE’s Working Minds campaign, which promotes good mental health in the workplace, the new tool is made up of six short modules. These take employers through relatable, everyday scenarios, such as how to recognise the signs of stress in individuals and teams like regular lateness to work, being withdrawn and higher staff turnover.
Liz Goodwill, head of work-related stress policy at HSE, yesterday said:
“More than half of small and medium sized (SME) businesses recently visited by HSE knew they had a legal duty to assess the risk of work-related stress, but the number who actually did this was significantly lower. This new online tool will help employers understand the steps and actions necessary to help bridge this gap. It is a much needed solution.
“Lack of time, money and know-how are common reasons why businesses can struggle to prevent and proactively tackle the issue. Now, they have a resource that provides free learning which is simple and engaging and does not take a huge amount of time to complete.
“Businesses will come away with an understanding of what the law requires of employers and what actions they need to take. It provides an opportunity for employers to refresh their existing knowledge and help drive the culture change that the Working Minds campaign is aiming to achieve. I encourage them to give it a go.”
The tool yesterday (Wednesday 8 November) launched, at HSE’s online Health and Work conference. It can be found here: HSE Workplace Stress (focusgames.com).
Whether you’re a small business or a large corporation, the law requires all employers to carry out a stress risk assessment and act upon the findings to prevent work related stress and support good mental health in the workplace.
Since 2019, the total annual cost of poor mental health has increased by 25%, costing UK employers up to £56 billion a year. Over half of working days are lost due to work-related stress, depression or anxiety. Stress, depression and anxiety are the number one reasons for work-related illness in the UK and figures continue to rise.
Liz Goodwill, added:
“The Mental health and employers report from Deloitte suggests employers see a return of £5.30 on average for every £1 invested in staff wellbeing. By providing this free learning, our aim is to help lower the investment cost and assist employers to reap the potential benefits including increased productivity, lower absenteeism and reduced staff turnover.”
Working Minds helps employers to follow five simple steps based on risk assessment. They are to Reach out and have conversations, Recognise the signs and causes of stress, Respond to any risks you’ve identified, Reflect on actions you’ve agreed and taken, and make it Routine. It needs to become the norm to talk about stress and how people are feeling and coping at work.
Notes to Editors
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We prevent work-related death, injury and ill health through regulatory actions that range from influencing behaviours across whole industry sectors through to targeted interventions on individual businesses. These activities are supported by globally recognised scientific expertise.
- To read more about HSE’s Working Minds campaign click here
- For press and media enquiries please contact media.enquiries@hse.gov.uk
- Mental health and employers: the case for investment – pandemic and beyond | Deloitte UK
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2023/11/08/new-online-learning-tool-helps-businesses-address-work-related-stress/?utm_source=hse.gov.uk&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=working-minds&utm_term=wm-tool&utm_content=news-page
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
HSE to visit farms as part of national inspection campaign27/10/2023 11:10:00
Farmers are being reminded they must change their attitude towards safety as Britain’s workplace regulator readies itself for a wave of inspections in the coming months.
BSR register of high-rise buildings represents major momentum for building safety12/10/2023 12:25:00
The Building Safety Regulator’s new regulatory regime has moved further ahead in its vital registration programme of in-scope high-rise residential buildings, that are at least 18 metres or seven storeys tall, with two or more residential units.
Time running out as deadline to register high-rise buildings nears26/09/2023 13:10:00
Time is running out for high-rise residential buildings to be registered with the Building Safety Regulator (BSR).
Working Minds: Stress campaign to help HGV drivers14/08/2023 11:10:00
More needs to be done to protect Britain’s truckers from work-related stress.
Work-related fatality figures published07/07/2023 14:10:00
One hundred and thirty-five workers were killed in work-related incidents in Great Britain in the last year, according to figures published yesterday (Thursday July 6) by the Health and Safety Executive.
HSE launches manufacturing inspection initiative focusing on respiratory risks from silica04/07/2023 15:20:00
Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors have begun a targeted inspection initiative focusing on manufacturing businesses where materials that contain silica are used. This will include brick and tile manufacturers and foundries.
Mum of boy electrocuted in a beer garden calls on pubs and clubs to make sure they’re safe this summer03/07/2023 14:10:00
The mother of a seven-year-old boy who died after being electrocuted in a pub beer garden is urging the hospitality sector to make sure their outdoor electrical equipment is safe.
Recommendation to restrict substances in tattoo and permanent make-up inks09/06/2023 14:10:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is recommending the restriction of hazardous substances in ink used for tattooing and permanent make-up (PMU) in Great Britain.