Ministry of Justice
New Online Procedure Rule Committee launched
The Ministry of Justice yesterday (12 June 2023) launched a new Online Procedure Rule Committee to help guide judges, legal representatives and litigants through online court procedures.
The Online Procedure Rule Committee (OPRC) will oversee the development of rules for online proceedings across the Civil, Family and Tribunals jurisdictions, as well as data and behavioural standards for online dispute resolution before proceedings are brought to a court or tribunal.
The OPRC will be made up of 6 members, including the judicial heads of the civil, family and tribunal jurisdictions. Master of the Rolls, Sir Geoffrey Vos, will Chair the committee.
The other members are:
- Sir Andrew McFarlane, President of the Family Division
- Sir Keith Lindblom, Senior President of Tribunals
- Brett Dixon, legal expert
- Sarah Stephens, expert in the lay advice sector
- Gerard Boyers, technology expert
Justice Minister, Lord Bellamy, yesterday said:
It is vital that digital court processes are governed by rules more suited to evolving technologies, and the creation of this committee secures the government’s longstanding commitment to leading the way in making this a reality.
The work of the OPRC will help make online court and tribunal services more accessible, encouraging more people to resolve their disputes early and helping them get the timely and specialist support they need.
Master of the Rolls, Sir Geoffrey Vos, yesterday said:
I am delighted to be leading the new Online Procedure Rule Committee.
The OPRC will oversee the creation of an end-to-end digital journey allowing people to resolve their disputes more quickly and efficiently. It will provide the necessary governance for the digital justice system as it develops.
The Committee is being constituted under the Judicial Review and Courts Act 2022.
The OPRC will hold its first meeting on 26 June 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-online-procedure-rule-committee-launched
