New online resource to help public health professionals capture the wider social value of their work
Public Health Wales has launched a new online guide to help public health practitioners, researchers and, policy and decision-makers understand and demonstrate the broader social, economic and environmental value of public health interventions.
The Social Value E-Guide for Public Health, developed by the Economics and Value Team at Public Health Wales, is a step-by-step, practical guide that supports stakeholders in embedding socially focused approaches into service design, delivery and decision-making.
The new E-Guide offers methods and tools, including Social Return on Investment (SROI) and Social Cost Benefit Analysis (SCBA), adapted specifically for public health contexts. It aims to help health professionals advocate for investment in preventive services that demonstrate a positive return and to identify the most important elements of an intervention to increase the social value of services over time.
Dr Mariana Dyakova, Well-being Economy and International Health Lead for Public Health Wales, said:
“At a time when public services are under increasing pressure, the need to demonstrate value for money, across the wider economy and society, has never been greater. The E-Guide empowers public health professionals, and our partners across sectors, to show the wider impact of their work, not just in terms of health outcomes, but in improving lives, well-being of communities, and the sustainability and resilience of the health system. This is about making sure we see the full picture when deciding how to invest in the future.”
The guide can be used to:
- Make the case for policies and interventions to prevent ill health
- Communicate the wider societal value of services
- Influence fairer, more sustainable commissioning decisions
- Support action to reduce health inequalities in Wales and beyond
Social value refers to the broader positive impact that services, policies, or interventions have on the wellbeing of individuals and communities – going beyond clinical or care outcomes. It includes benefits such as:
- Improved quality of life for service users and their families
- Increased community resilience and cohesion
- Support for local employment and inclusive growth
- Promotion of equality and reduction of health inequalities
- Sustainable practices that benefit future generations
Social value is formally recognised under the Public Services (Social Value) Act 2012, which requires public bodies to consider how services might improve the economic, social, and environmental wellbeing of their area
The Social Value E-Guide for Public Health is available now on the Public Health Wales website.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/new-online-resource-to-help-public-health-professionals-capture-the-wider-social-value-of-their-work/
