New option for adult leukaemia patients as we recommend treatment

Today we've recommended an immunotherapy treatment that could prevent blood cancer from returning in adults who've responded well to initial therapy.

Around 80 adults per year could benefit from this new combination treatment that:

creates a breakthrough in the way the immune system fights cancer cells

cuts the risk of cancer returning or death by more than half

will be available immediately on the NHS.

The treatment, called blinatumomab (also known as Blincyto), works in a completely new way. It helps the body's own immune system recognise and destroy cancer cells that might be left behind after initial treatment.

This treatment could give patients precious extra months and potentially years with their loved ones. The evidence showing how well it works is really compelling.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE

The treatment is for people with a type of blood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). According to Leukaemia Care “Up to 90% of frontline adult patients will achieve an initial haematologic CR, but up to 50% of patients will experience relapse and need a second line of therapy (treatment for disease relapse).35-38” (source: Leukaemia Care)

Most relapses happen within two years of initial treatment, though they can occur months or even years later.

During the evaluation process, patient experts told us how devastating it is when the cancer comes back, and how important it is to have new treatment options that could prevent this from happening.

"The experiences shared by patients were invaluable in helping us understand just how much impact this treatment could have on people's lives," Helen Knight added.

The treatment will be available to eligible patients immediately through the NHS, with a confidential discount agreed with the company that makes it.

This final draft guidance is now open for appeal until 7 March, after which, if no appeals are received, the guidance will become final.

Blinatumomab with chemotherapy for consolidation treatment of Philadelphia-chromosome-negative CD19-positive B-precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia with no measurable residual disease [ID6405]