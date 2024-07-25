Ministry of Defence
New order of missiles secures future supply for UK Armed Forces
A significant number of Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) have been ordered by the Government from Thales UK for the supply of the versatile, precision weapon to UK Armed Forces.
The order is worth £176 million and will equip current and future short-range air defence capabilities for the British Army, such as Stormer combat vehicles, and be fired by the Royal Navy’s Martlet maritime anti-surface missile system deployed from Wildcat helicopters.
Weighing only 13kg each, LMM provides a precision solution against threats such as drones, helicopters, other aircraft, and small, fast maritime targets.
Supporting 135 jobs at Thales’ site in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the contract placed by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) – the MOD’s procurement arm – will also support economic growth through small and medium enterprises and the local supply chain.
Hundreds of LMMs have also been gifted to Ukraine, as they have fought to repel the illegal Russian invasion which started in February 2022.
Maria Eagle, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, yesterday said:
In a more dangerous world, we must continue to provide weapons to Ukraine but also replenish our own stocks.
Our new order of Lightweight Multirole Missiles from Thales UK will support this, providing our Armed Forces with versatile missiles that can be used against threats such as drones, helicopters and small maritime targets.
This contract is also a great example of how defence investment can support economic growth and sustain jobs in the UK for years to come.
LMM were first fired from a Wildcat in the Bay of Bengal during the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group deployment of 2021, marking initial operating capability for the Martlet system.
Martlet has since supported operations including Operation Prosperity Guardian, helping to protect commercial ships from attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.
Andy Start, DE&S CEO, yesterday said:
As we have seen during UK military operations and when used by our Ukrainian allies, LMM is a versatile and valuable missile in a variety of battlespaces.
Now more than ever we need to ensure UK Armed Forces and our allies are fully equipped to defeat the evolving global threats we face. This order with Thales UK is a key element of that collective effort.
The order follows a £69 million contract placed by DE&S earlier this year, also with Thales UK, to secure the supply chain for key components used in the manufacture of the missiles.
Production at the Thales Belfast site has doubled since the conflict in Ukraine as the global demand for air defence capabilities has increased.
Alex Cresswell, CEO of Thales UK, yesterday said:
Today’s contract announcement reflects the enduring partnership between the UK MOD and Thales for the provision of lightweight weapons.
I look forward to continuing to work closely together with the Ministry of Defence to deliver the capabilities our Armed Forces need, and to make industry more resilient to deal with increasing demand.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-order-of-missiles-secures-future-supply-for-uk-armed-forces
