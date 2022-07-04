Welsh Government
|Printable version
New package of measures to address high numbers of second homes
New planning laws, a statutory licensing scheme and proposals to change land transaction tax will be included in a package of measures to address second homes in Wales.
First Minister Mark Drakeford and leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price set out the next steps in a programme of actions to help create thriving communities and to support people to afford a home, in a joint press conference today (Monday 4 July).
The Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru includes a commitment to tackle the issue of second homes affecting many communities in Wales.
The package of measures being announced today includes:
- Changes to planning regulations by the end of the summer. These will introduce three new planning use classes – a primary home, a second home and short-term holiday accommodation. Local planning authorities, where they have evidence, will be able to make amendments to the planning system to require planning permission for change of use from one class to another. We will also introduce changes to national planning policy to give local authorities the ability to control the number of second homes and holiday lets in any community.
- Plans to introduce a statutory licensing scheme for all visitor accommodation, including short-term holiday lets, making it a requirement to obtain a license. This will help raise standards across the tourism industry.
- Following a consultation about varying land transaction tax locally in areas with large numbers of second homes, work will start today (Monday 4 July) with local authorities to develop a national framework so they can request increased land transaction tax rates for second homes and holiday lets to be applied in their local area.
The Welsh Government has already introduced a range of measures to address the issue of second homes, including giving councils the discretionary power to increase council tax premiums on second and empty homes and it has changed the rules on holiday lets so owners and operators make a fair contribution to their local communities.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said:
We are today setting out the next steps in a radical programme to ensure everyone has the opportunity to afford to live in their local community – whether that’s buying or renting a home.
We have a shared ambition for Wales to be a nation of thriving communities – a country where people do not have to leave to find good and rewarding work and a country which people want to come to visit and to live.
Tourism is vital to our economy but having too many holiday properties and second homes, which are empty for much of the year, does not make for healthy local communities and prices people out of the local housing market.
There is no single, simple solution to these issues. Any action we take must be fair. We do not want to create any unintended consequences, which could destabilise the wider housing market or make it harder for people to rent or buy.
Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said:
We are committed to using a range of planning, taxation and property levers to tackle the issue of second and unaffordable homes – and to do so with urgency.
The package of purposeful measures that have been developed as a result of the constructive cooperation between Plaid Cymru and the Government in this area will, together, begin to address the injustices in our housing system and make a real difference to people and communities right across our nation.
The aim is to give everyone ‘yr hawl i fyw adra’– the ability to live and work in the communities in which they grew up.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/new-package-measures-address-high-numbers-second-homes
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Lots to see and do: Welsh Government supporting Love Trails, Gower, Long Course Weekend, Pembrokeshire and Snowdonia Trail Marathon01/07/2022 16:05:00
The Welsh Government, through Event Wales, is supporting a summer of exciting cultural and sporting events across the nation, set against iconic Welsh landscapes.
New chair and board members appointed to support delivery of better public services in Wales01/07/2022 14:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters has today (Friday, July 1) announced a new chair and board for the Centre for Digital Public Services.
£8.5 million Welsh Government investment in major new industrial scheme in Ebbw Vale01/07/2022 09:10:00
The Welsh Government is investing £8.5 million in building significant new industrial space in Blaenau Gwent aimed at attracting leading businesses to the area, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
Consultation to introduce BVD eradication scheme30/06/2022 15:15:00
A proposal to introduce a compulsory scheme to eradicate Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) in Wales has gone out to consultation today [Thursday, 30 June]
‘Dynamic, diverse and refreshed’ members to take the National Infrastructure Commission forward29/06/2022 16:10:00
Seven new members have been appointed to the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.
First law passed by this Welsh Government29/06/2022 15:10:00
The Tertiary Education and Research (TER) Bill will set out our vision for the future of post 16 education into law and creates a new national steward for post-16 education to expand lifelong learning, focus on learner welfare, and support our colleges and universities.
£48 million to help Wales’ bus industry survive and thrive29/06/2022 14:10:00
The bus industry in Wales is set to receive a support package worth £48 million to help them recover from the impact of the pandemic and deal with emerging financial challenges, the Welsh Government has announced today.
Teeing off to export success29/06/2022 13:05:00
During a busy time in the golfing season, Asbri Golf is celebrating further business success with made in Wales golfing products being sold to new markets globally, thanks to export support from the Welsh Government.
Unpaid carers urged to apply for their £500 payment28/06/2022 14:20:00
Unpaid carers are being urged to apply for a £500 payment to help with the increased cost of caring during the cost-of living-crisis.