New package of support set to benefit thousands of children across Northern Ireland

Around 17,000 children in Northern Ireland are set to benefit from government measures to tackle child poverty, following the removal of the two-child limit. The announcement is the flagship policy of the government’s Child Poverty Strategy, which aims to lift 550,000 children across the UK out of poverty by 2030.

Other measures in the strategy, which was published last week, aim to tackle poverty by increasing the National Living Wage, delivering the first ever sustained above inflation increase to Universal Credit standard allowance, and reforms to the Child Maintenance Service. This will help thousands of families across Northern Ireland to boost their incomes.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Minister Matthew Patrick MP, and Department for Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA visited a Trussell food bank in North Belfast to discuss how both UK-wide, and local actions, are supporting families here in Northern Ireland.

Minister Matthew Patrick said:

Every child deserves to be given the best start in life, and this Government is working with the Executive to lift a generation of children out of poverty in Northern Ireland. I want to commend Trussell for being a place that offers welcome, hope, and dignity to people, while also providing practical advice and helping to alleviate hardship.

Department for Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said:

I was pleased to have the opportunity to meet with Trussell with Minister Patrick to discuss the issue of child poverty, the work of Trussell in combatting poverty, and the operation of the North Belfast Foodbank. One of my key priorities is addressing poverty in all its forms and I remain committed to delivering long-term, sustainable solutions to poverty for communities right across Northern Ireland, including children and young people, through the implementation of a robust Anti-Poverty Strategy. The Anti-Poverty Strategy will aim to address poverty and the impacts of socio-economic disadvantage and set out the Executive’s commitment to a joined up, long term approach to addressing poverty.

Reverend Philip McCrea, Chairperson of the Trussell North Belfast Food Bank said:

We are delighted to welcome Minister Patrick and Minister Lyons to our food bank in North Belfast to see first hand the work that goes on to help support people in poverty. We spoke about the Government’s decision to lift the two child limit, which was something we lobbied the UK Government to do for years, and is therefore a move very much welcomed by us.

The strategy supports the government’s Plan for Change mission to break down barriers to opportunity, ensuring every child has the best start in life regardless of their background.