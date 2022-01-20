EU News
|Printable version
New Pact on Migration and Asylum: new mandate, new start for the European Union Agency for Asylum
The new European Union Agency for Asylum starts work with its reinforced mandate, building on the achievements of its predecessor, the European Asylum Support Office. The new agency is a key deliverable under the New Pact on Migration and Asylum. It will help ensure that asylum decisions are taken in a fast and fair manner and that reception standards converge across the EU, bringing more uniformity in decision making and alignment between Member States' asylum systems.
A stronger agency to support the EU's asylum system
Building on the experience of the European Asylum Support Office, the new agency will have a reinforced mandate that will contribute to:
- More efficient asylum systems through greater operational and technical support to Member States, including training (with particular emphasis on reception conditions), preparedness, information analysis, and exchange of information.
- Improved assistance: A reserve of 500 experts including case handlers, interpreters or reception specialists will be ready to be deployed rapidly as part of asylum support teams at the request of Member States. Agency experts will have the mandate to prepare the entire administrative asylum procedure for decision by national authorities, and offer assistance in the appeal stage.
- Uniform, high-quality decision-making by developing operational standards, guidelines and best practices for the implementation of Union law on asylum.
- Greater convergence in the recognition rates by developing country guidance on countries of origin which Member States should take into account when assessing asylum applications.
- Better monitoring and reporting on Member States' asylum and reception systems, to be developed in the future, allowing the Agency to monitor the operational and technical application of EU asylum law to ensure more consistent practices throughout Europe, fully in line with EU law.
- Capacity building in non-EU countries to improve asylum and reception systems and support EU and Member State resettlement schemes, building on the existing cooperation with UN agencies.
- An independent Fundamental Rights Officer and a new complaints mechanism will ensure the safeguard of asylum applicants' rights.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
European Globalisation Adjustment Fund: €2.8 million to support dismissed workers in the Spanish car industry20/01/2022 15:25:00
Today, the European Commission proposes to support 450 workers who lost their jobs in the car industry in the Spanish region of Catalonia with €2.8 million from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF).
Intellectual property: Statement by EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton welcoming the provisional application of the Unitary Patent20/01/2022 14:33:00
Intellectual property: Statement given yesterday by EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton welcoming the provisional application of the Unitary Patent.
Speech by Commissioner Breton on the Digital Services Act20/01/2022 13:25:00
Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Breton on the Digital Services Act.
EU Cohesion policy: Almost €385.5 million from the EU Solidarity Fund to 19 countries to tackle the coronavirus health emergency20/01/2022 12:38:00
The Commission completed the payments of the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF) assistance to tackle the coronavirus health emergency to 19 countries for a total amount of almost €385.5 million.
Remarks by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the ECOFIN press conference20/01/2022 10:25:00
Remarks given recently (18 January 2022) by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the ECOFIN press conference.
New European Bauhaus: applications open for the 2022 Prizes18/01/2022 16:25:00
Today, we are opening applications for the 2022 New European Bauhaus prizes.
REACT-EU: €382.7 million to help Spain's regions fighting the coronavirus pandemic and supporting a digital and green transition18/01/2022 15:25:00
The Commission has granted €382.7 million under the 2022 tranche of REACT-EU to support the recovery and the digital and green transition of Spain.
EU at forefront of global humanitarian response: €1.5 billion for 202218/01/2022 14:25:00
Humanitarian crises around the world continue to rise. While conflicts and violence are the source of major humanitarian needs, the situation is increasingly being worsened by natural disasters, such as drought or floods, fuelled by climate change and environmental degradation.
COVID-19: Council removes Argentina, Australia and Canada from the list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted18/01/2022 12:25:00
Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted.