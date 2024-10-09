New partnership between statistical authorities of the UK and the EU

A new arrangement on cooperation between the statistical authorities of the UK and the European Union has been signed today in Poland, when the National Statistician met with the Director General of the EU’s statistical office, Eurostat.

Sir Ian Diamond and Mariana Kotzeva signed the arrangement when the Conference of European Statisticians (CES) met in Warsaw.

First outlined in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement – following the UK’s exit from the EU - this arrangement initially covers the transfer of gross domestic product (GDP) data, with further potential for cooperation in other relevant areas such as national accounts, trade, and foreign investment.

GDP data are necessary for UK participation in EU programmes, such as the Horizon Europe and Copernicus scientific and space programmes.

Cooperation between the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and Eurostat stopped almost entirely in 2020 when the ONS ceased to be a member of the European Statistical System (ESS), but this new, mutually beneficial arrangement marks the start of a new era of statistical partnership.

Sir Ian Diamond said:

“We at the ONS have excellent relationships with key statistical institutions around the world.

“This arrangement with Eurostat signals the start of a collaboration that will help to ensure the production of robust and world class official statistics.”

Mariana Kotzeva said:

“This arrangement is an important landmark towards a new working relationship between Eurostat and the UK Office for National Statistics. It focuses on statistical data and information in the area of UK GDP and provides the basis for cooperation in other relevant areas.

“I look forward to a fruitful relationship with the ONS and I am confident that it will be mutually beneficial in the years to come.”

From the UK side, the effectiveness of the arrangement will be monitored by the UK Statistics Authority, who will meet with Eurostat regularly to identify areas where statistical collaboration could be enhanced.