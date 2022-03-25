New partnership construction framework awarded with NHS

We are pleased to announce that we have awarded a new construction framework in partnership with NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Construction Works and Associated Services 2 / ProCure23, recognises the importance of public sector construction as a key driver of economic recovery, providing health bodies in England with a new route to market for construction works and associated services, helping the UK to build back better.

It adopts the principles of the Construction Playbook, rationalising frameworks in an innovative and collaborative approach between ourselves at CCS and NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Lots 1-3 are specifically for healthcare projects in England, while lots 4 and 5 are available to all public sector bodies in the UK. The agreement will run alongside our existing Construction Works and Associated Services agreement which helps deliver a wide range of major and minor building and civil engineering projects of all values for the public sector, helping our customers build everything from new schools and hospitals to prisons and houses.

This agreement will also support government policy of using construction of infrastructure and building to drive the market recovery following COVID-19.

John Welch, Deputy Director for Construction at CCS yesterday said:

The principles of this agreement continue on the same path as our existing ‘gold standard’ approach, increasing supply chain collaboration, boosting innovation, supporting the Government’s Carbon Net Zero target, and focusing even more strongly on building safety. I’m pleased that we’ve been able to collaborate successfully with our partners at the NHS, to help support Trusts in delivering their capital programmes as we build back better.

Simon Corben, Director of Estates and Facilities and Head of Profession at NHS England and NHS Improvement, yesterday said:

ProCure23 builds on almost two decades of success of ProCure as a route to market for NHS capital projects. The framework has been split into 3 lots to enable greater reach into all aspects of the NHS’s capital requirements, such as increasing our estate’s capacity through new builds, addressing backlog maintenance, or reconfiguring spaces to better meet the health and care needs of our local communities.

To find out more about our Construction Works and Associated Services 2 / P23 framework, please visit our website. Or to speak to a member of our expert team, please complete our online form or call us on: 0345 410 2222.

You can also visit our construction webpage to learn more about our complete construction offering and check out our handy resources; from webinars, podcasts, to interactive guides – we’ve got you covered.