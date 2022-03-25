Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
New partnership construction framework awarded with NHS
We are pleased to announce that we have awarded a new construction framework in partnership with NHS England and NHS Improvement.
Construction Works and Associated Services 2 / ProCure23, recognises the importance of public sector construction as a key driver of economic recovery, providing health bodies in England with a new route to market for construction works and associated services, helping the UK to build back better.
It adopts the principles of the Construction Playbook, rationalising frameworks in an innovative and collaborative approach between ourselves at CCS and NHS England and NHS Improvement.
Lots 1-3 are specifically for healthcare projects in England, while lots 4 and 5 are available to all public sector bodies in the UK. The agreement will run alongside our existing Construction Works and Associated Services agreement which helps deliver a wide range of major and minor building and civil engineering projects of all values for the public sector, helping our customers build everything from new schools and hospitals to prisons and houses.
This agreement will also support government policy of using construction of infrastructure and building to drive the market recovery following COVID-19.
John Welch, Deputy Director for Construction at CCS yesterday said:
The principles of this agreement continue on the same path as our existing ‘gold standard’ approach, increasing supply chain collaboration, boosting innovation, supporting the Government’s Carbon Net Zero target, and focusing even more strongly on building safety. I’m pleased that we’ve been able to collaborate successfully with our partners at the NHS, to help support Trusts in delivering their capital programmes as we build back better.
Simon Corben, Director of Estates and Facilities and Head of Profession at NHS England and NHS Improvement, yesterday said:
ProCure23 builds on almost two decades of success of ProCure as a route to market for NHS capital projects. The framework has been split into 3 lots to enable greater reach into all aspects of the NHS’s capital requirements, such as increasing our estate’s capacity through new builds, addressing backlog maintenance, or reconfiguring spaces to better meet the health and care needs of our local communities.
Let us bring power to your procurement
To find out more about our Construction Works and Associated Services 2 / P23 framework, please visit our website. Or to speak to a member of our expert team, please complete our online form or call us on: 0345 410 2222.
You can also visit our construction webpage to learn more about our complete construction offering and check out our handy resources; from webinars, podcasts, to interactive guides – we’ve got you covered.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/new-partnership-construction-framework-awarded-with-nhs
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Get help buying for schools25/03/2022 14:43:00
Discover how schools can get free procurement support and advice through the Department for Education’s ‘get help buying for schools’ service.
Get help buying for schools25/03/2022 09:20:00
Discover how schools can get free procurement support and advice through the Department for Education’s ‘get help buying for schools’ service.
Effective Contract Management – Procurement Essentials21/02/2022 09:20:00
Procurement Essentials is a new series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
Machine translation helps ACRO Criminal Records Office save £6,000 in 3 months10/02/2022 10:25:00
In this case study we explain how our Language Services framework helped ACRO Criminal Records Office put in place a machine translation solution
Transforming digital service delivery for better citizen engagement04/02/2022 15:10:00
David Bemrose, Head of Account Strategy for Local Government, explains how we can help local authorities transform their digital service delivery and build efficient and effective citizen engagement.
Estate Management Services for local government property and asset management01/02/2022 15:25:00
Find out how our Estate Management Services framework can help you with all your property and asset management needs.
New live supplier carbon reduction plan training01/02/2022 14:33:00
New carbon reduction plan (CRP) training sessions for suppliers are in high demand. The sessions break down the process of creating a CRP, looking at the critical parts using an interactive appraoch.
CCS publishes its first SME action plan01/02/2022 12:20:00
Crown Commercial Service has published its first small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) action plan.