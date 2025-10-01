New partnership gives TfL customers 2-for-1 entry into Kerry James Marshall exhibition

The Royal Academy of Arts blockbuster exhibition showcases vivid and mostly large-scale paintings that place the Black figure front and centre

The exhibition is set in one of London's most historic galleries and is the largest exhibition of Marshall's work to date outside of the US

Customers travelling to the Royal Academy of Arts by public transport simply need to show proof of their journey via the free TfL Go app, Oyster photocard or a travelcard to take advantage of the offer until 31 December

This October, TfL staff are taking part in a number of events to mark Black History Month

Transport for London (TfL) and the Royal Academy of Arts are partnering for the first time to offer customers using public transport 2-for-1 entry into one of the blockbuster exhibitions of the year by internationally acclaimed artist Kerry James Marshall.

Kerry James Marshall: The Histories exhibition showcases vivid and mostly large-scale paintings that place the Black figure front and centre. Marshall builds upon the Western tradition of history painting and makes visible those people who were so noticeably absent in the works that came before him. Visitors to the exhibition can expect to find a collection of Marshall's work featuring his lived experiences of growing up as a Black person as well as the development of civil rights more broadly.

Founded in 1768, the Royal Academy Arts is one of London's must-visit attractions. It is centrally located close to four central London Tube stations, Bond Street, Green Park, Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus. Customers using these stations will see a specially designed eye-catching poster on the whiteboards by ticket gates, which encourages people to visit the exhibition and take advantage of the 2-for-1 offer.

To take advantage of the offer, visitors simply need to show proof of their journey on the free TfL Go app, a valid Oyster photocard or travelcard upon arrival at the Royal Academy of Arts until the 31 December. *

Emma Strain, Customer Director at TfL, said:

'Londoners and visitors can enjoy reduced entry into a number of London's attractions by simply using our services and this now includes the historic Royal Academy of Arts. October is the start of Black History Month and Kerry James Marshall: The Histories exhibition offers astonishing visions of Black America, and we encourage all our customers to take a look at this must-see exhibition for less.'

Adrian Locke, Chief Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts said:

'We are delighted to be partnering with TfL to ensure as wide an audience a possible gets to experience Kerry James Marshall's incredible work.'

TfL's partnerships with leading attractions across the capital aim to encourage people to use public transport to explore London's cultural gems. TfL offers customers discounts at attractions across the capital also includes Historic Royal Palaces, HMS Belfast, and Royal Museums Greenwich Cutty Sark and Royal Observatory Greenwich.

TfL is marking Black History Month this October with a number of staff events as TfL celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Raising Awareness of Culture and Ethnicity (RACE) Colleague Network Group, and the 30th anniversary of its staff magazine - On the Move, including profiling Black staff members in the October issue of the magazine and on social media.

For more information about the Royal Academy of Arts and the Kerry James Marshall: The Histories exhibition visit www.royalacademy.org.uk and for more information on TfL offers visit www.tfl.gov.uk/deals.

Notes to editors:

A graphic of the poster is available on request here

About the offer