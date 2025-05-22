NCFE
New partnership offers free assessment tracking tools for V Certs
NCFE has announced a new partnership with Pupil Progress, a leading student assessment tracking platform, to support secondary schools delivering V Cert qualifications.
Through this collaboration, schools can access free assessment tracking for two subjects designed specifically for NCFE V Certs – giving teachers greater visibility of progress and enabling more informed, timely interventions.
Supporting teaching and learning with better data
It’s important for educators to have access to clear, up-to-date data on pupil performance. The new V Cert assessment trackers have been developed by Pupil Progress to align with NCFE’s qualifications and offer real-time insight into how pupils are progressing.
If your school is currently delivering V Certs, this offer gives you the opportunity to:
- pilot two free subject assessment trackers
- test the platform with smaller student groups
- improve progress monitoring through real-time, course-specific assessment tools
- integrate seamlessly with your existing MIS systems.
Dedicated support from NCFE and Pupil Progress
Schools will receive ongoing support to get started and make the most of the platform. Pupil Progress provides onboarding, training and technical assistance, while NCFE continues to offer guidance and support on your V Cert delivery.
Why tracking matters
Using a dedicated tracking tool can help:
- identify learning gaps earlier and more clearly
- support teachers in adapting planning and delivery
- reduce admin time with automation
- strengthen pupil engagement through better feedback and transparency.
This partnership reflects a shared commitment to provide practical tools that help educators deliver high-quality learning experiences and improve outcomes for learners.
Get started
If you're delivering V Certs, take advantage of this free offer and see the impact data-led tracking can have in your setting.
Find out more and register your interest on the Pupil Progress website.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/new-partnership-offers-free-assessment-tracking-tools-for-v-certs/
