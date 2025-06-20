Welsh Government
New partnership promises stronger public services for Wales
The Welsh Government and the 22 local councils in Wales have signed a landmark agreement that will strengthen the relationship between national and local government.
The Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Welsh Government and Local Government in Wales pledges joint working and a commitment to tackling shared challenges.
The agreement creates a framework for national and local government to work more effectively together, cutting unnecessary bureaucracy while respecting each other's democratic roles.
It also addresses practical concerns including funding arrangements, with commitments to early engagement on budget processes and multi-year financial settlements where possible.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:
This agreement represents a crucial milestone in our collective commitment to putting people first.
People across Wales will benefit from stronger public services as the Welsh Government and Local Governments in Wales forge a new strategic partnership agreement based on trust and collaboration.
By working together, without duplication or unnecessary bureaucracy, we can deliver better outcomes for communities across Wales.”
Councillor Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of the WLGA said:
Communities in every part of Wales have benefited from the longstanding constructive relationship between councils and the Welsh Government. In formalising that fruitful partnership, this agreement will allow us to capitalise even more on the opportunities offered by our close collaboration.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-partnership-promises-stronger-public-services-wales
