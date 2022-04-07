New partnership reaffirms Dstl's commitment to inclusion

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has teamed up with Women in Data as part of ongoing work to address the gender imbalance in science and technology.

It will also help ensure recruitment opportunities reach groups currently underrepresented in science and technology.

Gender Equality champion and Chief of Mathematical Sciences Dr Philippa Spencer said:

Dstl is dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace in which people can flourish. We have recognised there is a gender imbalance across STEM and, with others, are working to address this problem but, of course, more needs to be done. Our partnership with Women in Data is an important part of these ongoing efforts, the statistics show that teams with mixed genders do produce better results.

Philippa is marking her 20th year with Dstl and her accolades includes a 2019 Women in Defence award for Outstanding Contribution to Defence. Last year she was made an OBE for her work in the fight against COVID-19.

Women in Data aims to encourage more females into data-related jobs and promotes roles on its online board from relevant organisations.

It holds events and profiles role model women working in data science, statistics and other related disciplines.

Executive Gender Equality Champion and Chief Technical Officer Andy Bell said:

Women work at all levels across Dstl and have been responsible for incredible achievements and scientific breakthroughs which have benefitted our armed forces and the UK. We hope this new partnership will help show that Dstl is a fantastic place to work and will encourage more women, who may never have thought about working in Defence, to consider our great opportunities. There has never been a more exciting time to work for Dstl as we work towards the UK’s goal of becoming a science superpower.