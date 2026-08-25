New partnership set to see the UK and Ukraine develop battle winning technology as Britain secures access to Ukraine's Avengers AI Labs

UK set to become the first international partner to access Ukraine’s Avengers AI Labs, allowing the two countries to accelerate the development of AI tools to shape the battlefield

Signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Kyiv, the AI Partnership will see the UK back Ukraine with world-leading universities, researchers, technology companies and third largest AI eco-system in the world

Forms key part of the UK and Ukraine’s 100 Year Partnership and comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham announces that defence firm MBDA can release classified information on UK components for the long-range missile, SCALP ​Bringing together Britain’s world-leading AI ecosystem with Ukraine’s operational experience, engineering talent and technological innovation, the new deal signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Ukraine yesterday will enable access to Ukraine’s coveted Avengers AI Labs database.

The platform provides real world data and insights to train AI models, collected by thousands of daylight cameras and infrared sensors across the battlefield in Ukraine.

Those sensors and cameras capture millions of objects, such as tanks, artillery, air defence systems, infantry, and aerial targets, including Shahed drones and reconnaissance UAVs, feeding back data to the Avengers Lab to train new AI models.

With potential to revolutionise all parts of public life, from air traffic control to train systems, the deal will first focus on defence and national security – bringing together engineers, academics, businesses and military operational expertise from both countries to act as an AI cell to solve key national security challenges for both countries.

The partnership will also see the UK and Ukraine explore further platforms to collaborate on.

A goldmine of battlefield data, Avengers AI Labs will give British innovators and researchers unparalleled access to real-world operational insights and the opportunity to ‘plug and play’.

In return, the UK will back Ukraine with world-leading universities, researchers, technology companies and third largest AI eco-system in the world, allowing Ukraine to draw on British expertise to accelerate the development of solutions to urgent challenges, whilst transforming hard-earned operational experience and unique datasets into technologies with long-term benefits for both countries.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

Ukraine has become one of the world’s leading innovators in defence technology, forged through courage, ingenuity and the hard lessons of war. This groundbreaking partnership will bring together Ukraine’s unrivalled operational experience with Britain’s world-class AI ecosystem, giving us the opportunity to develop the technologies of the future, changing lives here in Britain and saving lives on the battlefield in Ukraine. By combining Ukrainian battlefield data with British expertise, we will accelerate the development of capabilities that not only strengthen our national security but better protect our critical infrastructure and growth in every postcode here at home.

As part of the agreement, several pilot projects have been rolled out with three British startups including Bristol’s Sintela, Oxford’s Mind Foundry and London’s Skyral.

The first of the trial technology is about to be rolled out at a UK defence site to protect bases from protestors and hostile actors trying to gain intelligence.

The project, which uses Ukrainian data and UK technology, turns buried fibre-optic cables into a giant AI-enabled sensor. As well as military bases, the technology could be rolled out to protect airports, prisons and even railways and energy plants in the future.

The second project will see the UK and Ukraine explore the development of next-generation low-power AI chips designed to power future drones, robotics and autonomous systems.

If successful, the technology could underpin a new generation of intelligent machines capable of operating for longer, responding faster and functioning in environments where conventional systems struggle.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said:

Ukraine is pushing the frontier of defence innovation as they bravely resist Putin’s illegal invasion. From supporting with military equipment and training to co-developing cutting-edge technology, the UK will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for as long as it takes. By combining the UK’s world-leading scientists, engineers and tech companies with Ukraine’s unique battlefield experience and data, we will strengthen both of our nations’ defence and security.

The deal, which forms a key part of the UK and Ukraine’s 100 Year Partnership, underlines the close relationship between both countries to drive global security and stability and ensure Ukraine has the capability and means to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric invasion.

It also comes after the Prime Minister announced that the UK has agreed that defence firm MBDA can release classified information on UK components for the long-range missile, SCALP, to establish local assembly lines in Ukraine.

Minister for AI, Kanishka Narayan said: