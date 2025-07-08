New Partnership to Explore National Security Impact of Disruptive Tech

RUSI to join Centre for International Governance Innovation and Balsillie School of International Affairs in two-year partnership.

The Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) along with the Balsillie School of International Affairs (BSIA) have announced a new two-year partnership with the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), as part of its Disruptive Technologies Program. The initiative is aimed at strengthening discourse and deepening international dialogue on disruptive technologies.

CIGI president, Paul Samson, said of this partnership:

“Transformative technologies have started to make an impact in almost every sector worldwide, and national security is no exception. It is critical that we understand how rapidly evolving technology like Artificial Intelligence could be responsibly leveraged to protect and enhance our security frameworks and this partnership is a timely and strategic step toward in that direction.”

While disruptive technologies hold immense potential, they also come with unknown risks that may have a detrimental effect on societies, creating unintended harm. It is essential to understand these dangers and develop safeguards as countries develop these tools to boost security and economic growth.

Rachel Ellehuus, Director General of RUSI, said:

“The world is witnessing an increasing divide between the US, China and the rest of the world over the development and control of advanced technologies, components, and data. So-called middle economies like the UK and Canada are in a potentially vulnerable position. RUSI’s expertise in – and increasing focus on – the effect of disruptive technologies make the partnership with CIGI and BSIA the perfect fit. Our institutions are well-placed to lead informed debate on these challenges and bridge the gap that both nations face.”

This joint initiative will allow the partners to conduct collaborative research, publish expert commentaries, draft policy briefs, and hold discussions and webinars throughout 2025-2026. These efforts will foster dialogue between researchers, policymakers and industry leaders to help recognise and mitigate the risks posed by disruptive technologies on global security.

Ann Fitz-Gerald, Director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs, on the partnership said:

“This partnership brings together the collective strength of the Balsillie School, RUSI and CIGI at a time when transformative technologies – like AI, quantum and cloud computing – are rapidly reshaping our security and economic landscapes. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing responsible innovation through collective insight and forward-looking action.”

About RUSI

Founded in 1831 and headquartered in London, UK with offices in Brussels and Nairobi, RUSI is an independent think tank that works on issues of defence, security, and geopolitics. Through its Disruptive Technologies programme, RUSI explores how disruptive strategic technological innovation can be applied across both the defence and civilian sectors and advance national security and growth.

About CIGI

The Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) is an independent, non-partisan think tank whose peer-reviewed research, foresight and trusted analysis influence policy makers to innovate. With the engagement of a global network of experts and contributors, CIGI tackles the governance challenges and opportunities of data and transformative technologies, including AI, and their impact on the economy, security, democracy and, ultimately, societies.

About BSIA

The Balsillie School of International Affairs (BSIA) is an institute for advanced research, education, and outreach in the fields of global governance and international public policy. As an affiliate member of the Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs, the BSIA is a global network of scholars, practitioners and students, with a mission to develop new solutions to humanity's critical problems, to improve global governance now and in the future, and to contribute to enhancing the quality of people’s lives around the world.