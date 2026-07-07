New penalties introduced in crackdown on water companies

Half a million-pound financial penalties introduced in latest crackdown on polluting water companies

Water companies that flout environmental rules now face faster penalties of up to £500,000 in the latest set of reforms to improve our waterways.

As part of the government’s once-in-a-generation overhaul of the water system, the Environment Agency will see their powers strengthened and expanded.

Previously, the regulator was limited in its ability to impose financial penalties for frequent, minor and moderate offending – such as breaches of a licence or permit.

This was because it needed to prove an offence to the same high legal standard used in criminal courts, often making penalties too expensive and time-consuming to pursue.

In future, the regulator will be able to use the lower civil standard of proof – meaning more financial penalties, delivered quicker in a move that ensures those who violate the rules have nowhere to hide.

These changes follow a host of improvements over the last two years to tackle pollution, streamline regulation, protect customers, and secure long-term investment in the sector.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:

This government has been clear that polluting water companies and bosses will face the consequences of their actions. The introduction of automatic penalties will give the Environment Agency the teeth it needs to deliver cleaner rivers, lakes and seas. This is just one of the actions we’re taking to clamp down on water companies including the introduction of a more powerful water regulator, no-notice inspections, MOT-style checks of water company assets and banning bonuses for polluting bosses.

The changes to the civil penalties framework were enabled in the Water (Special Measures) Act but had to be put out to consultation before going for Parliamentary approval.

A £500,000 cap will be introduced to variable monetary penalties that are proved to the civil standard of proof. There will also be the introduction of new automatic penalties – like a speeding ticket – for clearly defined breaches. This would involve a £10,000 payment, which would double if the company failed to pay within 28 days.

The changes are in addition to other enforcement tools, including unlimited financial penalties - known as Variable Monetary Penalties - where offending is proved to a criminal standard.

The Environment Agency will continue to pursue criminal prosecution for the most serious offences.

The size of the penalty will be dependent upon the size of the water company, meaning penalties cannot simply be factored into the cost of doing business.

Environment Agency Chair, Alan Lovell, said:

We care deeply about protecting our waterways and welcome measures that will deter pollution incidents and other harmful permit breaches. These changes complement our current enforcement powers, including criminal prosecution, and will further our aim of delivering quick and proportionate punishment where failures happen. We now have more people, better data and increased powers to drive better company performance and achieve a cleaner water environment for us all.

Modelling, based on water company performance in previous years, suggests the changes could cost the water sector between £50million and £67million annually.

The expectation is this will drive improved performance by water companies and see improvements in asset management and data collection – therefore the cost will reduce over time.

Water companies cannot pass the financial penalties onto customer bills.

These changes are the latest in two years of progress delivering on the government’s priority of improving the water system.

The landmark Water (Special Measures) Act, introducing the toughest enforcement powers in a decade, including criminal liability for water bosses who cover up illegal sewage spills and the power to ban unfair bonuses, which in 2025 blocked £4 million in bonuses across six water companies.

Ringfenced water company investment, ensuring customers’ money is spent on fixing pipes, reducing sewage spills and improving water quality, not dividends or bonuses.

Improved transparency, introducing real-time monitoring at every emergency overflow so the public can see what is happening in their local waters.

Boosted protections for customers, doubling compensation when basic water services fail and making it easier for vulnerable households to access bill support.

Signed into law a ban on the sale of plastic wet wipes, marking a major step forward in tackling plastic pollution which devastates our waterways.

Set out once-in-a-generation reforms in the White Paper, including plans for: a new single water regulator, delivering tougher oversight and stronger accountability for water companies. a new Chief Engineer role which will bring back the hands-on checks of water infrastructure. long-term, systematic reforms where assets are properly maintained, and problems can be spotted before they lead to water shortages. a roll-out of smart metering and mandatory efficiency labels to help households monitor their water use. Stronger inspection powers, including the new regulator able to conduct ‘no notice’ inspections. These measures are underpinned by over £104 billion in private investment, to upgrade water infrastructure over the next five years – the largest programme since privatisation – creating jobs, supporting new homes, and cutting pollution.



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