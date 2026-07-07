Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
New penalties introduced in crackdown on water companies
- Also published by:
- Environment Agency
Half a million-pound financial penalties introduced in latest crackdown on polluting water companies
Water companies that flout environmental rules now face faster penalties of up to £500,000 in the latest set of reforms to improve our waterways.
As part of the government’s once-in-a-generation overhaul of the water system, the Environment Agency will see their powers strengthened and expanded.
Previously, the regulator was limited in its ability to impose financial penalties for frequent, minor and moderate offending – such as breaches of a licence or permit.
This was because it needed to prove an offence to the same high legal standard used in criminal courts, often making penalties too expensive and time-consuming to pursue.
In future, the regulator will be able to use the lower civil standard of proof – meaning more financial penalties, delivered quicker in a move that ensures those who violate the rules have nowhere to hide.
These changes follow a host of improvements over the last two years to tackle pollution, streamline regulation, protect customers, and secure long-term investment in the sector.
Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:
This government has been clear that polluting water companies and bosses will face the consequences of their actions. The introduction of automatic penalties will give the Environment Agency the teeth it needs to deliver cleaner rivers, lakes and seas.
This is just one of the actions we’re taking to clamp down on water companies including the introduction of a more powerful water regulator, no-notice inspections, MOT-style checks of water company assets and banning bonuses for polluting bosses.
The changes to the civil penalties framework were enabled in the Water (Special Measures) Act but had to be put out to consultation before going for Parliamentary approval.
A £500,000 cap will be introduced to variable monetary penalties that are proved to the civil standard of proof. There will also be the introduction of new automatic penalties – like a speeding ticket – for clearly defined breaches. This would involve a £10,000 payment, which would double if the company failed to pay within 28 days.
The changes are in addition to other enforcement tools, including unlimited financial penalties - known as Variable Monetary Penalties - where offending is proved to a criminal standard.
The Environment Agency will continue to pursue criminal prosecution for the most serious offences.
The size of the penalty will be dependent upon the size of the water company, meaning penalties cannot simply be factored into the cost of doing business.
Environment Agency Chair, Alan Lovell, said:
We care deeply about protecting our waterways and welcome measures that will deter pollution incidents and other harmful permit breaches.
These changes complement our current enforcement powers, including criminal prosecution, and will further our aim of delivering quick and proportionate punishment where failures happen.
We now have more people, better data and increased powers to drive better company performance and achieve a cleaner water environment for us all.
Modelling, based on water company performance in previous years, suggests the changes could cost the water sector between £50million and £67million annually.
The expectation is this will drive improved performance by water companies and see improvements in asset management and data collection – therefore the cost will reduce over time.
Water companies cannot pass the financial penalties onto customer bills.
These changes are the latest in two years of progress delivering on the government’s priority of improving the water system.
- The landmark Water (Special Measures) Act, introducing the toughest enforcement powers in a decade, including criminal liability for water bosses who cover up illegal sewage spills and the power to ban unfair bonuses, which in 2025 blocked £4 million in bonuses across six water companies.
- Ringfenced water company investment, ensuring customers’ money is spent on fixing pipes, reducing sewage spills and improving water quality, not dividends or bonuses.
- Improved transparency, introducing real-time monitoring at every emergency overflow so the public can see what is happening in their local waters.
- Boosted protections for customers, doubling compensation when basic water services fail and making it easier for vulnerable households to access bill support.
- Signed into law a ban on the sale of plastic wet wipes, marking a major step forward in tackling plastic pollution which devastates our waterways.
- Set out once-in-a-generation reforms in the White Paper, including plans for:
- a new single water regulator, delivering tougher oversight and stronger accountability for water companies.
- a new Chief Engineer role which will bring back the hands-on checks of water infrastructure.
- long-term, systematic reforms where assets are properly maintained, and problems can be spotted before they lead to water shortages.
- a roll-out of smart metering and mandatory efficiency labels to help households monitor their water use.
- Stronger inspection powers, including the new regulator able to conduct ‘no notice’ inspections.
- These measures are underpinned by over £104 billion in private investment, to upgrade water infrastructure over the next five years – the largest programme since privatisation – creating jobs, supporting new homes, and cutting pollution.
NOTE TO EDITORS:
- Permits and licences are used to regulate water company activities, including wastewater treatment, abstraction, storm and emergency overflows, and drought management.
- Last financial year, 95.7% of permit breaches were category 3 (minor) or category 4 (no impact). Examples of these breaches include minor failures to maintain equipment, not emptying storm tanks, a minor pollution incident, or failure to return data.
- Changes to the civil penalties framework include allowing the EA to use a lower civil standard of proof for minor to moderate environmental offences, with a £500,000 penalty cap.
- The reforms will also introduce new automatic penalties – like a speeding ticket – for specific and obvious breaches without the need for lengthy investigations. For very large organisations, these would be £10,000, rising to £20,000 if not paid within 28 days.
- Examples of automatic penalties would be:
- Failure to report a serious or significant pollution incident within four hours.
- Failure to report Event Duration Monitoring data monthly.
- Failure to properly monitor abstraction – which is when water is taken from rivers and lakes for public water supply.
- Failure to return abstraction data within 28 days of a request.
- More than three emergency discharges from an emergency overflow in a year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-penalties-introduced-in-crackdown-on-water-companies
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Almost 20,000 new homes unlocked after breakthrough by government Water Delivery Taskforce06/07/2026 09:10:00
18,771 new homes in East Anglia, Lincolnshire and the Home Counties closer to being built
More farmers supported to grow their businesses and restore nature02/07/2026 17:20:00
New application process for Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier opening environmental schemes to more farmers
First application window for simpler, fairer and more accessible SFI opens30/06/2026 14:20:00
Small farms and those without existing ELM revenue agreements can apply today for SFI as Window 1 opens.
New funding boost to protect England's iconic peatlands29/06/2026 14:20:00
£47 million new government funding to protect and improve peat will reduce carbon emissions, support nature recovery and boost rural economy
Britain's food and farming trade attachés unlock £80m in new export opportunities29/06/2026 10:10:00
Farming Minister Stephen Morgan welcomes Defra’s global network of agri-food attachés’ for their annual Industry Engagement Week
Smarter use of government land to support nature and climate26/06/2026 13:10:00
Half a million hectares to help deliver for nature recovery and climate adaptation, strengthening climate resilience.
New plan to make English farming profitable, productive, sustainable and resilient24/06/2026 16:15:00
The 25-year Farming Roadmap gives English farmers certainty beyond the next harvest for the first time.
Government steps up action to tackle illegal deforestation23/06/2026 14:20:00
New rules will ensure everyday products sold in the UK including coffee and cocoa do not contribute to illegal deforestation around the world