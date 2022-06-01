New performance tables show how quickly police forces answer 999 calls

Home Office press release: New league tables show how quickly police forces answer 999 calls

Answering times for 999 calls across all UK police forces published for the first time

Publishing these league tables delivers on commitment in the Beating Crime Plan

New transparency, for forces and the public, will drive improvements in processes and service

APCC Local Policing Leads, Alison Hernandez and Jeff Cuthbert, respond to the publication of 999 data:

“This performance data demonstrates the demand for policing and the volume of calls forces are dealing with across the country.

“The public quite rightly expect the police to respond to 999 calls in good time, so Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) will be using this data to get a grip on performance across our local forces, hold our chief constables to account and ensure members of the public are receiving an efficient and effective response when they report to 999.

“As the public’s voice in policing, PCCs are very keen to better understand the experiences of the public when contacting their local forces, which is why the APCC issued a national survey on contact management earlier this month to help identify any challenges around where the public report crime through both 101 and 999 services.

“PCCs are committed to supporting excellence in policing and will use this data to continually drive forward improvements and hold the police to account on behalf of the public.”