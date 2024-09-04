New photographs show blooming success of Biodiversity Plan on Wales’ strategic road network

On hundreds of roadsides across Wales’ strategic road network, work is underway to better manage and increase the biodiversity of grass verges as part of the Welsh Government’s Llwybr Newydd i Natur – the Nature Recovery Action Plan.

The A483 at Plasnewydd near Ammanford in Carmarthenshire is just one of many areas where you will discover an assortment of native wildflower plants specifically chosen to enhance the botanical interest of the verge and provide nectar resources for pollinators, such as butterflies. The colourful grass verges also offer a specular talking point for passing road users and provides support to local business by sourcing the plug plants from local suppliers.

In just under a year the project at Plasnewydd has seen fabulous growth and is already playing its part in supporting nature.

