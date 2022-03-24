Home Office
New pilot schemes to support migrants at risk of detention
Vulnerable women will be first to benefit from the pilot, which is part of the government’s response to Stephen Shaw’s latest review of immigration detention.
UNHCR yesterday published the final evaluation report for Action Access.
Home Secretary meeting with Belgium Interior Minister24/03/2022 12:05:00
Priti Patel met with minister Annelies Verlinden in London, to discuss a number of high-priority issues including the conflict in Ukraine.
Andrew Cooke unveiled as preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector22/03/2022 11:10:00
Andrew Cooke QPM, is the government's preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Chief Fire & Rescue Inspector.
Government providing extra £150 million to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour21/03/2022 11:10:00
As part of the government’s commitment to drive down crime and improve public safety, the Home Office recently (18 March) formally launched round four of the Safer Streets Fund.
Ukrainians fleeing war granted free access to NHS healthcare18/03/2022 11:12:00
All Ukrainians arriving in England will be able to access NHS healthcare free of charge, including GP and nurse consultations, hospital services, and urgent care centres
Request for proposals: addressing the drivers of serious and organised crime (SOC) in Kukes18/03/2022 10:27:00
The FCDO and Home Office launch an initiative for not-for-profit organisations to address the drivers of SOC in Kukes.
New measures to tackle corrupt elites and dirty money become law17/03/2022 14:20:00
The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill receives Royal Assent.
Home Secretary update on support for Ukrainians11/03/2022 11:10:00
The Home Secretary yesterday updated Parliament on the government's support for people fleeing Ukraine.
Major law changes to protect people from scam adverts online09/03/2022 11:10:00
Government makes changes to the Online Safety Bill to tackle scams and fraud.