Thursday 24 Mar 2022 @ 11:10
Home Office
Printable version

New pilot schemes to support migrants at risk of detention

Vulnerable women will be first to benefit from the pilot, which is part of the government’s response to Stephen Shaw’s latest review of immigration detention.

UNHCR yesterday published the final evaluation report for Action Access.

Read the UNHCR - Quality Protection Partnership report.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/home-office

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-pilot-schemes-to-support-migrants-at-risk-of-detention

Share this article

Latest News from
Home Office

Home Secretary meeting with Belgium Interior Minister

24/03/2022 12:05:00

Priti Patel met with minister Annelies Verlinden in London, to discuss a number of high-priority issues including the conflict in Ukraine.

Andrew Cooke unveiled as preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector

22/03/2022 11:10:00

Andrew Cooke QPM, is the government's preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Chief Fire & Rescue Inspector.

Government providing extra £150 million to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour

21/03/2022 11:10:00

As part of the government’s commitment to drive down crime and improve public safety, the Home Office recently (18 March) formally launched round four of the Safer Streets Fund.

Ukrainians fleeing war granted free access to NHS healthcare

18/03/2022 11:12:00

All Ukrainians arriving in England will be able to access NHS healthcare free of charge, including GP and nurse consultations, hospital services, and urgent care centres

Request for proposals: addressing the drivers of serious and organised crime (SOC) in Kukes

18/03/2022 10:27:00

The FCDO and Home Office launch an initiative for not-for-profit organisations to address the drivers of SOC in Kukes.

New measures to tackle corrupt elites and dirty money become law

17/03/2022 14:20:00

The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill receives Royal Assent.

Home Secretary update on support for Ukrainians

11/03/2022 11:10:00

The Home Secretary yesterday updated Parliament on the government's support for people fleeing Ukraine.

Major law changes to protect people from scam adverts online

09/03/2022 11:10:00

Government makes changes to the Online Safety Bill to tackle scams and fraud.

Home Secretary supports first Ukrainians through new Family Scheme

07/03/2022 10:20:00

Home Secretary visits Polish border as the Home Office launches the Ukraine Family Scheme, which will allow thousands of families to be reunited in the UK.