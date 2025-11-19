New plan to embed benefits of AI across Wales

The Welsh Government has launched a new plan to embed the benefits of AI in various sectors and shape its influence to improve the lives of people across Wales.

A week after the AI Zone for North Wales was launched, the AI Plan for Wales sets out how the transformative power of artificial intelligence will be embraced across Wales to drive economic growth, enhance public services in both Welsh and English, and equip people across Wales with the skills to thrive in an AI-shaped future.

The Plan will act as a long term roadmap and establish the building blocks for exploring the potential of AI in a responsible, ethical, and collaborative way.

The Welsh Government is already delivering at pace on AI. It has:

launched the AI Growth Zone for North Wales, in partnership with the UK Government

established an Office for AI to provide leadership and direction on public service transformation

formed the independent Strategic AI Advisory Group to strengthen our ecosystem across sectors

invested in public service innovation and workforce upskilling

developed ethical guidance for AI use in public sector workplaces through social partnership

Public services across Wales are already embracing AI, from personalised learning in schools, to automation in local government, and faster diagnoses in the NHS.

A pilot in Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, in partnership with the Centre for Digital Public Services (CDPS), is exploring how AI scribing technology might reduce the administrative burden for clinical teams working in children’s neurodevelopmental services.

The technology transcribes and summarises clinical conversations, enabling staff to spend more time focusing on children and families, and less time on paperwork.

Early feedback suggests it could shorten assessments and reporting processes while maintaining quality and accuracy, helping teams respond more quickly to families waiting for support.

Kath Bowen, Operational/AHP Lead for the Paediatric Neurodiversity Assessment Service at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board yesterday said:

AI scribe technology has been a valuable addition to our service. It’s saving staff hours each week, allowing us to see more children and focus on meaningful conversations with families. Staff feel more present and engaged, and families have responded positively to the reports, noting their accuracy and how well they reflect their child. This pilot shows how AI can enhance human connection, and help us deliver better, more responsive care.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said:

The AI Plan for Wales shows our ambition to capitalise on the vast opportunities of AI to help us deliver excellent public services, unlock inclusive economic growth and equip people with the skills to thrive in a modern world. We are mindful that we must navigate these opportunities with care, and are committed to ensuring AI is used in ways that are transparent, inclusive, and safe. Last week, working with the UK Government we announced the first AI Growth Zone for Wales which will ensure the north Wales region can reap the economic benefits of AI. Public trust is essential – and we will earn it through strong partnerships, human oversight, fair work, and a shared commitment to ethical innovation. Together, we can shape a future where AI works for everyone.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy yesterday said: