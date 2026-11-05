New plan to grow women’s and girls’ football

Project 2035 to create new opportunities, backed by £250,000 this year.

More girls and women across Scotland will have opportunities to play, coach, officiate and lead in football under a new long-term plan to grow the game.

Project 2035, supported by £250,000 of Scottish Government investment this year, aims to increase participation, strengthen pathways into the game and establish Scotland as a leading nation for women's football by 2035.

A new Girls' and Women’s Football Taskforce will oversee delivery of Project 2035 over the next decade. This will bring together the Scottish Government, Scottish Women's Football, the Scottish Football Association, the Scottish Women's Premier League, the Professional Footballers’ Association Scotland, sportscotland and COSLA.

First Minister John Swinney said:

"Football has the power to bring communities together, improve health and wellbeing, and inspire young people to achieve their potential.

"Project 2035 is about building the momentum we have seen in recent years in women’s and girls’ football and creating even more opportunities across Scotland.

"Our ambition is simple: every girl in Scotland who wants to be part of football should have the opportunity to do so, whether as a player, coach, official, volunteer, supporter or leader.

"By working together we can help Scotland become a leading nation for women's football."

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said:

"Yesterday's announcement is fantastic news for the future of the Girls' and Women's game in Scotland. Project 35 will play a pivotal role in supporting the sustainable growth of our game over the next decade to ensure every girl and woman in Scotland has the opportunity to be involved in football in whatever capacity they choose.

"On the pitch and beyond, our commitment is stronger than ever to grow the game in an equitable and sustainable way. The newly created Scottish Girls' and Women’s Football Taskforce will provide an important focal point as we strive to achieve our collective ambitions for the game."

Scottish Women's Football Chief Executive Aileen Campbell said:

“At Scottish Women’s Football we experience firsthand the incredible growth in participation of girls playing grassroots football, but we know challenges remain and more work needs to be done. That’s why this Scottish Government-led taskforce will be a gamechanger – harnessing passion and momentum to pull partners together, support volunteers and give every girl who wants to the opportunity to play the game they love.”

Scottish Women's Premier League Managing Director Fiona McIntyre said:

“Project 2035 will transform women’s football into an integral part of Scottish society, driving record attendances, expanding professional opportunities for girls and women, and unlocking sustained investment across the game to accelerate long-term growth and success.”