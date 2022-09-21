Welsh Government
New plan to help develop Wales’ creative talent
A new plan to help develop Wales’ existing and next generation of talent in TV and film, music, and digital content has been launched today by the Welsh Government.
- New Creative Skills Action Plan for 2022 to 2025 to help develop the workforce of the future and upskill existing talent.
- Plan backed by a new £1m fund for Wales’ Creative sectors.
- Wales’ creative industries employ 35,400 people in 3,423 businesses, generating £1.7 billion for the Welsh economy.
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has also launched a new £1 million fund to support the new plan.
The creative industries are hugely important to Wales’ economy and culture. According to 2021 data, 35,400 people were employed by 3,423 businesses who make up the creative industries sectors in Wales, an increase of 6.4% from 2018, while the industry generated an annual turnover of £1.7 billion in 2021, an increase of 14% from 2017.
The Welsh Government’s creative agency, Creative Wales, is committed to supporting and nurturing both the current and future workforce.
The new Creative Skills Action Plan for 2022 to 2025 being launched today is designed to support the development of the skilled workforce in Wales, which is needed by the sector to thrive. It will also consider long term aims to ensure Wales continues to be a thriving and creative place to do business.
The plan focuses on three priority sectors: music, digital content, and film and TV.
The plan will focus on several key aims, including:
Supporting our next generation of talent by:
- finding, supporting and nurturing Welsh creative talent
- ensure the priority sectors are integrated into the classroom at an early age, making the sector a realistic and viable career choice for young people
- provide widespread opportunities for those wishing to enter the creative industries in Wales
- develop a creative workforce which reflects all communities of Wales
- address the disconnect between young people leaving education and industry employment needs
Supporting existing creative industries talent by:
- protecting and retaining the current and future creative workforce
- support the existing workforce with their career progression
- supporting future leaders and managers to thrive, grow and reach their full potential
- ensure the creative industries workforce in Wales is equipped with the right skills for the future
To support the action plan, a new £1m Creative Skills Fund has been launched to support projects delivering high-quality skills and training projects within the creative industries.
Between £15,000 to £200,000 is available for successful projects, until 31 March 2024.
Launching the new plan, Dawn Bowden said:
Wales has some of the best creative talent anywhere in the world. Through Creative Wales, we want to champion an environment where talent can be nurtured through skills development and creative companies can continue to grow.
Our Creative industries are hugely significant to our economy. They also contribute to a strong national brand, helping to promote Wales and its culture and talent to the world.
We want to nurture new and emerging talent from all communities in Wales, and to realise our ambitions for inclusive growth.
This will support our Programme for Government commitments, including delivery of the Young Persons Guarantee, giving everyone under 25 the offer of work, education, training, or self-employment and the creation of 125,000 all age apprenticeships.
The Creative Skills Action Plan has been shaped by a Creative Skills Advisory Panel, made up of 10 industry experts.
