Welsh Government
|Printable version
New plan to launch Wales’ thriving space sector into orbit
A new strategy to ensure Wales operates at the forefront of the global space sector, helping create high-quality jobs across the country is being launched today by the Welsh Government.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has today unveiled the Welsh Government’s National Space Strategy for Wales, Wales: A Sustainable Space Nation, during a visit to Cardiff University, which has a track-record of being involved in world-class space research.
The strategy highlights the unique physical and business environment Wales offers companies that are revolutionising capabilities in the space sector, and sets out how Wales could become the world’s first sustainable space nation by 2040, leading the way to a greener space.
Since 2010, space has proven to be one of the UK’s fastest growing sectors, trebling in size during that time. The sector now employs 42,000 people and generates an income of £14.8 billion each year.
The UK space sector has previously set a target of achieving a 10% share of the predicted £400 billion annual global space market in 2030. The Welsh Government’s ambition is for Wales to achieve a 5% share of the UK’s share, which would equate to £2 billion per year for the Welsh economy.
The Minister said the strategy is designed to ensure Wales’ space ecosystem is well equipped to grasp the opportunities presented by this growth potential, helping to create well-paid, highly-skilled jobs closer to home, spreading prosperity across the country. This is part of the Welsh Government’s ambition to create the conditions where more people, particularly young people, feel confident about planning their futures in Wales.
Already boasting a strong advanced manufacturing and technology base with specific strengths in sectors that share elements of the space industry supply chain, such as photonics, aerospace, secure communications and software systems, the strategy provides a blueprint for Wales to become a true haven for space industry innovation, grounded in sustainability.
Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
The global space industry is rapidly transforming. In all our day to day lives we are becoming more reliant on the space sector and the data it provides, from weather forecasting, internet banking and Sat Nav in our vehicles.
Wales has a track record of delivering high value manufacturing and innovation which puts a vibrant cluster of space industry leaders operating here in a prime position to flourish in this growing sector.
The Wales Space Strategy is focused on growing the potential of current and future developments in the space sector in Wales, including:
- space launch, training and experience capability at Spaceport Snowdonia at Llanbedr in Gwynedd, and proposals for sea-based launch platform to operate from Port Talbot
- strengths in areas such as low earth observation satellite capabilities, including Cardiff-based Space Forge which is developing a reusable manufacturing space satellite. The company plans the launch of its first made-in-Wales satellite in 2023, return by 2024 and relaunch by 2025
- satellite technology used to find water on other planets is being trialled in Wales as part of potential opportunities to make Wales’ coal tips safer
- test and evaluation of new greener propulsion technologies at existing facilities, including Llanbedr, Aberporth Range in Ceredigion, Radnor Range in Powys and Pendine in Carmarthenshire
- a cluster of pioneering companies including Airbus Defence & Space, Raytheon, Qinetiq, and Qioptiq - who manufacture 98% of the global supply of space-qualified glass used in satellites and space vehicles
- a network of research and teaching facilities, including the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult in Newport and AMRC Cymru in Broughton, Flintshire, which support sector research and development across the UK
- the Wales Academic Space Partnership which is harnessing collaborative academic expertise from several Welsh universities.
British Astronaut, Tim Peake, said:
Space has an ability to inspire and educate future generations, as well as being at the heart of solving some of today's toughest challenges. Technology and innovation are key to growing our economy with a skilled workforce and I'm delighted to see that Wales is embracing the exciting opportunities that the space sector has to offer.
The Minister added:
The new strategy being launching today provides a blueprint for how Wales will capitalise on the potential of this huge growth sector and build a space ecosystem with well-paid, highly-skilled jobs closer to home, spreading prosperity across Wales.
This exciting sector also opens up a new front in tackling climate change and perfectly aligns with our focus on clean energy and the wider green agenda, underpinned by key policies and priorities.
The UK has ambitions to double the size of the space sector by 2030. The Welsh Government fully backs this growth and we’re working closely with the UK Space Agency to ensure our new national strategy for Wales aligns with the UK’s ambitions.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/new-plan-launch-wales-thriving-space-sector-orbit
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First step to National Care Service as expert panel announced21/02/2022 14:05:00
An expert group to support the creation of a National Care Service for Wales has been announced.
Curriculum for Wales – towards September 2022: what you need to know and do21/02/2022 11:05:00
Speech gvien recently (18 February 2022) by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.
COVID Pass no longer required for indoor or outdoor events18/02/2022 13:05:00
The legal requirement to show a COVID Pass to enter certain venues and events in Wales has now been lifted by the Welsh Government, the Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has confirmed.
Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass to open18/02/2022 12:05:00
The A487 Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass has been completed ahead of time and will now open to traffic on Saturday 19 February rather than Friday 18 February in order not to encourage any unnecessary travel during Storm Eunice.
New eye care facilities will help cut waiting time18/02/2022 11:05:00
Health Minister, Eluned Morgan has welcomed progress on new eye care facilities which will increase the number of patients receiving eye care treatment and cut waiting times.
Extraordinary people shortlisted for national awards18/02/2022 09:05:00
The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards to recognise everyday heroes.
Statement from the First Minister of Wales on Storm Eunice17/02/2022 16:05:00
Statement given by the First Minister of Wales on Storm Eunice.
The Welsh Revenue Authority publishes first ‘National Statistics’17/02/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has published official statistics designated as ‘National Statistics’ for the first time today (17 February 2022).
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data17/02/2022 13:33:00
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today.
Welsh Government funding secures jobs at Bridgend firm17/02/2022 11:05:00
Welsh Government funding has helped secure cutting edge automated machinery for Bridgend-based TBD Ltd, securing 20 jobs, improving efficiency and providing new growth opportunities, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, has announced.