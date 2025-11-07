Welsh Government
|Printable version
New plan to make NHS Wales greener and fit for the future
Ambitious plans to help NHS Wales reduce its emissions faster to make the health and care system more sustainable are being unveiled today.
NHS organisations have already made considerable progress, cutting emissions from non-supply chain, including buildings and transport, by almost a quarter between 2018 to 2019 and 2024.
But despite the improvement, overall NHS Wales emissions have increased over the same period, largely as a result of emissions attributed to the health service’s large supply chain.
The refreshed NHS Wales Decarbonisation Strategic Delivery Plan, which is published during Wales Climate Week, sets out a clear roadmap for the NHS to meet its climate ambitions and achieving the legal 2050 Net Zero target.
The plan will help NHS Wales organisations to:
- increase energy efficiency and use of renewables
- support more sustainable travel by staff and patients
- work with suppliers to minimise environmental impact
- deliver environmental sustainability
- reduce waste
- work as sustainably as possible
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:
We are striving for a more sustainable health system, which will reduce its impact on the environment and provide wider benefits to public health.
We all have a part to play in addressing the climate emergency. The NHS in Wales can play its part by taking simple steps, such as reducing waste, saving energy and working as sustainably as possible, while focusing on delivering high-quality care.
Improving the sustainability and environmental impact of NHS Wales will help the public sector and Wales reduce our carbon footprint and achieve our Net Zero commitments by 2050.
Efforts to reduce carbon emissions in NHS Wales have been boosted by several pioneering sustainability projects.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board’s sustainability initiatives are leading the drive in intensive care units, supporting the twin aims of improving patient care, while also reducing financial and environmental waste.
The Green ICU Team won a Globally Responsible Wales Award in the NHS Welsh Sustainability Awards and its work has been featured in a practical guide designed to help Intensive Care Units (ICUs) reduce their carbon footprint.
Over the past five years, it has reduced plastic waste in the ICU by around 2 tonnes per year, saving tens of thousands of pounds.
The 'Their Gloves Off' campaign aims to reduce the amount of non-sterile gloves worn, is on target to save around £15,000 this year and a plastic saving of around 490,000 gloves (or approximately 30 gloves per patient per day) in critical care.
Other schemes include arranging for the recycling of bottles used to feed patients; offering drinking tap water instead of sterile water to patients and installing LED lighting.
Jack Parry-Jones, a consultant in adult intensive care medicine and the former chair of the Green ICU Team, led a number of the initiatives and he said:
We are trying to preserve a world – a Wales worth surviving for and living in. Our adopted mantra is people, planet and profit.
People – excellent care for our patients, their relatives and our staff. Planet – a clean environment in Wales with preserved biodiversity. And profit – providing good value based and prudent healthcare.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-plan-make-nhs-wales-greener-and-fit-future
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Building blocks of history: Flint Castle gets Minecraft makeover07/11/2025 17:10:00
School children have today explored Flint Castle in a groundbreaking new way, through Minecraft Education, as Cadw launches its fourth Welsh heritage site on the popular gaming platform.
£15.75m Welsh Government funding to support unpaid carers06/11/2025 09:15:00
The Welsh Government has confirmed a significant investment of £15.75m over the next three-years to continue two vital schemes supporting unpaid carers.
Big fall in new HIV cases as testing and treatment reaches record levels05/11/2025 15:05:00
New data shows a significant 20% fall in new HIV cases in Wales last year, as more people than ever have been tested.
New Standards for Welsh holiday lets05/11/2025 09:05:00
Holidaymakers in Wales are set to benefit from a new Bill to support the development of tourism in Wales and drive up higher quality visitor accommodation.
Transforming Towns funding delivers “meaningful change” in Merthyr Tydfil04/11/2025 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant has seen first-hand how Welsh Government investment is revitalising Merthyr Tydfil’s town centre.
Detailed spending plans show Welsh Government's commitment to key services04/11/2025 11:05:00
Further details of the Welsh Government's £27 billion Draft Budget showing increases in funding for all key departments were set out yesterday.
Almost a quarter of a million cheaper journeys made as £1 pilot scheme is extended to 5–15-year-olds04/11/2025 09:05:00
More young people will benefit from cheaper bus fares across Wales as the £1 bus fare pilot is extended to all 5–15-year-olds as of sunday (02 November 2025).
New Disused Tips Authority to be headquartered in Merthyr Tydfil, creating 60 jobs03/11/2025 14:05:00
The new Disused Tips Authority for Wales will be headquartered on a reclaimed colliery tip site in Merthyr Tydfil, delivering around 60 new jobs.
'Help Us Help You' campaign aims to ease winter pressure on NHS03/11/2025 11:25:00
People will be directed to their local pharmacy for free help and advice with common illnesses this winter.